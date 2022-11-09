30XX 0.45 Patch Notes - November 9, 2022

Hello! 30XX Patch 0.45 triples the number of Beam upgrades that Nina can find during a 30XX run, adding a mix of powerful, fun, and occasionally goofy weapons for her to master.

It also fixes a handful of online play issues (I think we've resolved most recent crashes - please let us know!) alongside the standard run of gameplay improvements and fixes we aim for every patch.

Thanks for playing!

--

GAME CHANGES & FIXES:

Added 14 new Nina Beams! This triples the number of Beam upgrades that Nina can find during runs, which we hope will lead to fun, occasional overpoweredness, lots of variability in Nina's loadout, and a hefty dose of chaos into her gameplay.

Effects that remove HP on performing a certain action (Vitality Converters, some Prototypes) now remove Armor instead if HP is 0. (Burn for Glory stops taking HP if HP <= 1, so it's unaffected.)

Edgewall's Charged disc now properly counts as a Charged attack for things like Intensifier and Armatort's Pound. (This is a bugfix.)

Edgewall now has a one second cooldown when used with 0 NRG.

Edgewall's charged Disc can no longer multi-hit a single enemy. Also, fixed an issue where tightly packed enemies might not all be hit by it.

Attacks no longer count against the character's shot limit if they've been active for at least one second. (This is mostly for some of Nina's new Beams, but also affects charged Edgewall attacks.)

Continued to work on fixing up lingering "cornering" issues.

Corrected an issue that could cause the second choice in a Glory Zone Choice to be an already-seen Core. (There might be another way this is occurring, but it's probably fixed.)

Updated many icons for Entropy Cluster and Memory Index entries.

Void Double now follows the direction Ace is facing.

Fixed an error that could cause Ace's attacks to hit twice if an Unleash is used during an attack.

Increased the defense box size of Oxjack's Chest Core. It now extends further towards the player (so it defends projectiles in between the shield visual and the player).

Changed the way Entropy Conditions contribute to displayed Seeds to fix a few bugs. Old games should load correctly, but will display a different Seed than they were saved with if they were saved prior to 0.45.

Adjusted the hitbox of the Electric Shot enemy projectile to more accurately match the visual. (Only the "meat" of the projectile should deal damage - the tail is safe.)

Delta no longer spawns with a Level Boast in Level 8 (since his reward doesn't do anything anyway).

Delta's Circuit Breaker condition now costs 20 NRG when you take damage, regardless of the amount of damage taken. (Previously scaled with damage taken, meaning a big hit could just totally deplete your NRG.)

Mirror Shell (Echo Shell Power Aug) now quintuples the damage of reflected projectiles (unless the projectile already has special reflection damage that'd be higher). Mirror Shell damage additionally scales with Faithmetal Flock and Divine Construction as appropriate.

Experimental: Faithmetal Flock now increases enemy HP by 30% per rank (instead of 20/35/50% based on enemy variant). It now goes to 5 ranks (up from 4).

Cursed Wounds now reduces healing effectiveness by 25% per rank (down from 50% per rank), and goes to 4 ranks (up from 2).

Vibrodevourer (Prototype) can no longer spawn on Level 1.

Thanatos (Ace weapon) now properly has boss invuln frames. (It's now less good against bosses, but still great against everything else.)

Dracopent's Set's bonus now grants Ace half the charged damage benefit to basic attacks, in addition to making his attacks fully charged during the charging animation (and supercharged after a normal charge).

Standardized the health of Echocave's Crystal Shooter miniboss and Dustria's Tractor miniboss, and fixed an error causing Rising Tide to increase their HP. In general, they'll have slightly less health late in the game.

(Experimental) Increased Dustria's Tractor miniboss HP by 50%.

Nina's Autocombo now clears its attack queue if Nina hits her shot limit, preventing weird situations where she keeps firing indefinitely.

Penumbra Void Orbs spawned from a Spawner are no longer eligible for resurrection (Delta Spectres challenge).

Penumbra Void Orbs that do resurrect now properly re-project their void radius.

Crystal Minis no longer spawn in Shops, Very Safe Labs, or pre-Boss hallways. (Delta's Haunt condition)

It is no longer possible to reroll an item into Time Anchor, Hoot's Hourglass, or Chronopointer.

Fixed System Restore not properly curing Patchwork Integrator's damage penalty.

System Restore is no longer affected by Hysteria/pickup doubling effects. (This didn't do a lot, but did have a few edge cases where it caused bugs.)

Charmed Flapps no longer count as "living enemies" for Contemplation Room purposes.

Re-Flapp now works properly with effects that increase Repro effectiveness levels. Additionally, Twinifier + Re-Flapp now rewards a Level 2 Re-Flapp (instead of two Level 1 Re-Flapps, since the second one has no effect.)

Repros that scale with Bonus Health (Vital Crystal, Thorned Revenger) no longer penalize negative Bonus Health. (This also fixes an issue where Very Negative Bonus Health could cause these repros to heal enemies.)

Fixed Void-pulled Trapmoles leaving behind spooky ghosts.

Fixed an issue causing Dolomite Link to interrupt Ace's Autocharge.

Fixed an issue causing Zen Ascent, Dolomite Link, and Leviathan to interrupt Ace's charge if Autocharge is off.

Fixed an issue with Dawnbind's aiming.

Fixed an issue causing some forms of Power blocking to fail to properly block Power use.

Charging Magnet now works with Weapons that can't charge by default (but is still disabled by Augs that universally prevent charging).

Fallspikes in Echocave no longer trigger on-death Retaliation effects.

Fixed an issue causing Deconstructor's Might to deal 1 damage if the player has Utilifier MAX.

Fixed an issue causing Twinsparks (fired by Ryuusei and Capital Punishment) to sometimes move faster than intended.

Fixed an issue causing the player to be able to stand right on the edge of a spike without taking damage.