v.2.0.2c (November 9, 2022)

Fixed: Bone inverses would be assigned to incorrect bones when loading if they had been reordered in the Scene panel prior to saving. This caused the default transforms of bones to get mixed up. Saving should correctly distinguish each bone's inverse now.

Fixed: When canceling a movie render, the viewport dimensions would get stuck.

Improved: When entering negative numbers or deleting numbers in the Transform panel, it would automatically fill in a 0. This has been improved so that zeroes don't get auto added, and entering negatives is easier.

