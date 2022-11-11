Small Update 1.3.2: Skins in Single Player, Level Editor UI changes and more!

Hello Humans!

Today we are bringing you a small update with very cool additions and improvements!

Single Player Skins

Multiplayer Skins are now available in single player! Lots of people have asked for this and now it's possible to wear your favourite skin and colour in single player modes! This should be available today on all versions of the game; PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox and PlayStation!

To customise them you can go to the options menu and select a skin and a colour!

Level Editor UI



We've also made a couple of small improvements to the level editor. You can now select groups of triggers using a separate list that you can search, scroll through, or select/de-select all. It also puts your previously selected triggers at the top of the list for ease of use!

Our amazing new 3D artist Isaac has updated the Rest in Pieces emote (previously given to some players as an event reward) to have it's own unique animation! We heard some players were disappointed with the previous animation so we wanted to give it a fresh new look!

Meanwhile we are working very hard on our next game, a new VR version of Clone Drone and you can follow our progress on TikTok and Twitch. We will continue updating the PC, Switch, PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game with small things like bug fixes and ease of use changes over the coming months too.

Good luck in the arena!

The Doborog Team