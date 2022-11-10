Roboplant is now available in Early Access!!

We still don't believe it, but the time has come to give you this fantastic announcement: Roboplant is officially available in Early Access on our Steam page. After months of designing and developing, fighting nasty bugs and rejoicing over small successes, it's finally time to celebrate this incredible milestone.

Before doing that, we want to give you some updates on new features coming out next month, some of them developed thanks to your valuable feedback.

A new planet is coming!

Our team loves winter and the Christmas atmosphere, and since December is just around the corner, it seems like the perfect time to give you a chance to build your hydroponics empire on another alien planet!

The new planet does not yet have a name - suggestions are welcome - but it already has specific characteristics; it is a cold planet, covered with snow, bright stalagmites and ice trees.

While the creation of the setting is continuing apace, we are already designing new decorations and planning the weather events we will add on both available planets. Are you ready to face snowstorms or unpredictable meteor showers?

New game features based on your feedback

Without your invaluable feedback, it would be impossible for us to develop and improve Roboplant. Whenever you send us a message, we collect your suggestions and add them to a list of small features we are developing alongside the bigger ones marked in the roadmap.

Last month we received a lot of exciting feedback and developed the following features:

Ability to move structures

One of the things many people have complained about is the current inability to move objects in rooms or from one room to another. Well, you will be happy to know that we are still working on the final details, but this feature will be available in December!

Fewer clicks for setting up production flows

Click here, then click there and then click here again. Yes, definitely too many steps to set up production processes. That is why we are rethinking the interface to optimize these steps and cut them in half. That way you can play more and click less!

No need to constantly buy materials

Another thing that many players have complained about is the constant need to order missing resources. We are therefore working on a tool to make materials management easier and more fun.

A huge thank you to you all

Before ending this announcement we would like to thank those who have supported us during this long journey. We are only halfway through but we are incredibly happy with the milestones we have achieved and the positive feedback we have received. It fills our hearts to know that you enjoy the game! Thanks again and let’s continue the Roboplant adventure together.