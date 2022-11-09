new level/enemies/map-expansion+update and some bug-fixes
-expanded the map-level - and when one has defeated the boss -> shows with various colored-circles over the level-icon
-improved the cucumber-super-jump + lives - and no more damage when cucumbers rise and one stand on them
-fixed a bug where aspargus/horseradish sometimes didnt (immediatly) come out of the ground
- added extra lives in the farmlandslevels
further we welcome new fun enemies to the good-game-farmland-family
paprikas(shoots seeds out of their stem)
peppers(gets hot when falls of the plant their heads burn like a fuse until they explode)
sproutplants(loses bouncing sprouts while wobbling)
courgettes(shoot seedout of their heads)
