Build 9903544 · Last edited 9 November 2022

new level/enemies/map-expansion+update and some bug-fixes

-expanded the map-level - and when one has defeated the boss -> shows with various colored-circles over the level-icon

-improved the cucumber-super-jump + lives - and no more damage when cucumbers rise and one stand on them

-fixed a bug where aspargus/horseradish sometimes didnt (immediatly) come out of the ground

added extra lives in the farmlandslevels

further we welcome new fun enemies to the good-game-farmland-family



paprikas(shoots seeds out of their stem)



peppers(gets hot when falls of the plant their heads burn like a fuse until they explode)



sproutplants(loses bouncing sprouts while wobbling)



courgettes(shoot seedout of their heads)



potato's(their leaves can be used to stand on)