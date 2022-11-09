Small update to 1.5 Beta released

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

An update to the 1.5 Beta on the unstable branch is now up. These are the changes.

Version 1.5 Beta 2

Fixed a bug on the 'Infrastructure auto-assign' feature that would be placing automated infrastructure improvements incorrectly into the leftmost column given a non-dash priority. This is now resolved.

Fixed a glitch that would cause not all ships to be displayed in the fleet panel when very large numbers of ships were involved (>100).

Fixed a sound glitch that could produce two sound clicks in rapid succession when clicking on a system object for planetary assault (either colonies or outposts invasion).

The population assimilation ratios per turn are now displayed in the POP tooltip in the colony view (when inspecting the little POPs) when POPs are yet to be assimilated (either 'Pacified' or 'Revolting'). Also, a note was added to that tooltip to describe what actions may be necessary when the POPs are revolting.

The colony overview panel now refreshes when new strategic resources are obtained from diplomatic trade deals, displaying the correctly updated numbers (e.g. updated production in colonies).

The opponent's neutral/affinity diplomacy tunes are now played right after a peace treaty is established. Before, the 'angry' tunes could keep playing if the opponent was very upset. This was done to reflect this important change in the diplomatic state.

The supply range borders now expand immediately after a 'Logistics' technology is obtained from a tech exchange deal.

I remind that the 1.5 Beta update is not yet available for everyone. To play the '1.5 Beta 2' version you need to opt in for Steam's unstable branch. On the Steam client go to Games -> View Games Library -> Right-Click on Interstellar Space: Genesis -> Choose Betas tab -> Select the "unstable" Beta branch. The game shall start updating to 1.5 Beta 2.

Please keep sending us your feedback to our Steam forums, official forums, on our Discord server, or if you prefer just send an email to contact@praxis-games.com

