Hello builders!

Patch 1.9.0.35 is now available. Here’s the details:

Game Balance

Reduced Negative Impact of Taxation

2nd Level reduced from -10 to -5

3rd Level reduced from -40 to -15

4th Level reduced from -70 to -25

5th Level reduced from -100 to -50

6th Level reduced from -130 to -100

Balanced Upfront cost of multiple workplaces

Added an upfront cost of 10 coins to the Warehouse

Reduced the upfront cost of Well from 20 coins to 10 coins

Reduced the upfront cost of Bakery from 150 coins to 100 coins

Reduced the upfront cost of Berry Table from 20 coins to 10 coins

Added an upfront cost of 300 coins to the Candle Workshop

Increased the upfront cost of the Cheesemaker from 150 coins to 200 coins

Added an upfront cost of 300 coins to the Common Wares Workshop

Increased the upfront cost of the Dairy Farm from 75 coins to 150 coins

Added an upfront cost of 10 coins to the Forester

Added an upfront cost of 500 coins to the Glass Smelter

Added an upfront cost of 500 coins to the Gold Smelter

Reduced the upfront cost of the Granary from 50 coins to 10 coins

Added an upfront cost of 500 coins to the Jeweler

Added an upfront cost of 10 coins to the Sawmill

Reduced the upfront cost of Stonecutter from 25 coins to 10 coins

Reduced the upfront cost of Weaponsmith from 500 coins to 200 coins

Reduced the upfront cost of Weaver’s Hut from 100 coins to 50 coins

Reduced the upfront cost of Wheat Farm from 75 coins to 50 coins

Reduced the upfront cost of Windmill from 100 coins to 75 coins

Reduced the upfront cost of Woodcutter from 20 coins to 10 coins

Increased Trade Route capacity from 10 to 12

Balanced Unlockable cost

Common Path

Reduced cost of Bailiff from 100 coins to 25 coins

Reduced cost of Warehouse from 50 coins to 25 coins

Reduced cost of Clothing from 100 coins to 75 coins

Reduced cost of Decorative 1 from 100 coins to 50 coins

Reduced cost of Bailiff Edict from 200 coins to 100 coins

Reduced cost of Farming from 100 coins to 75 coins

Reduced cost of Fishing Hut from 100 coins to 50 coins

Reduced cost of Stonemason from 100 coins to 50 coins

Reduced cost of Beer Production from 200 coins to 150 coins

Reduced cost of Common Goods from 350 coins to 200 coins

Increased cost of Cooperage from 100 coins to 200 coins

Increased cost of Dairy Farming from 200 coins to 250 coins

Reduced cost of Decorative 2 from 400 coins to 200 coins

Increased cost of Double Mineral Edict from 200 coins to 400 coins

Increased cost of Bulk Trade Edict from 200 coins to 400 coins

Increased cost of Hunter from 100 coins to 200 coins

Increased cost of Candle Tech from 300 coins to 400 coins

Increased cost of Common Wares Tech from 300 coins to 400 coins

Reduced cost of Jewelery from 500 coins to 400 coins

Increased cost of Stone Bridge from 250 coins to 400 coins

Clergy Estate

Reduced cost of Monastery from 50 coins to 25 coins

Reduced cost of Rustic Church Splendor from 50 coins to 25 coins

Reduced cost of Hospitium from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Reduced cost of Refectory from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Reduced cost of Monastery Rustic Decorative from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Reduced cost of Monastery Treasury from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Reduced cost of Small Stone Wall from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Reduced cost of Church Bell Tower from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Increased cost of Clergy Kingdom Splendor Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor

Increased cost of Tithe Taxation Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor

Increased cost of Trade Influence Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor

IIncreased cost of High Upkeep Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor

Kingdom Estate

Reduced cost of Military Fort from 50 coins to 25 coins

Reduced cost of Wooden Wall from 50 coins to 25 coins

Reduced cost of Military Fort Splendor from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Reduced cost of Stone Wall from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Increased cost of Bonus Territory Splendor Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor

Increased cost of Knight Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor

Increased cost of High Upkeep Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor

Labour Estate

Reduced cost of Hedge Wall from 50 coins to 25 coins

Reduced cost of Manor Splendor Part from 50 coins to 25 coins

Reduced cost of Market Splendor Part from 50 coins to 25 coins

Reduced cost of Tavern from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Reduced cost of Tavern Wall from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Reduced cost of Miling Tax from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor

Increased cost of Extra Tax Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor

Increased cost of Labour Kingdom Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor

Increased cost of High Tax Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor

Increased cost of Trade Influence Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor

Increased cost of High Upkeep Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor

Balanced trade values of resources

Reduced value of Tools

Import: 4 coins to 3 coins

Export: 8 coins to 7 coins

Reduced value of Iron Bar

Import: 5 coins to 3 coins

Export: 10 coins to 6 coins

Increased value of Polished Stone

Import: 2 coins to 3 coins

Export: 5 coins to 6 coins

Increased Milk Input Storage of Cheesemaker from 15 to 25

Increased Cloth Input Storage of Tailor from 10 to 15

Added Worker Ratio Capacity of 0.5 to the Monastery Kitchen Function

Changed the construction cost of Rustic Gate, Elevated

10 to 5 Polished Stone

10 to 15 Stone

Changed the construction cost of Rustic Facade (Root)

25 to 15 Polished Stone

15 to 25 Stone

Changed the construction cost of Rustic Facade (Tiling)

5 to 3 Polished Stone

3 to 5 Stone

Reduced cost of Beautification Decoratives to 100

Added upfront cost to Market Tents

Doubled Keep Splendor to compensate with lack of buildings

Monastery Rustic parts are now included in the basic set

Removed the Monastery requirement for the Gemmed Cross Masterpiece

QOL/Tweaks

Upgrading a trade route with coins or influence will now trigger an outcome panel

Added a tooltip when hovering over a construction requirement

Edicts and Privileges with multiple effects will now be separated by bullet points

Privileges’ icons will now display a tooltip of their respective Estate

Rustic, Modest and Legacy Cloister parts’ exterior navigable area is now connected to its internal part

Updated Legacy Cloister

The Work Progress bar now applies to all workplaces. It includes both the Production Cycle Duration and the Work Cycle needed

Cloister condition will now accept only one cloister shape

Visitors on horseback will now properly show their scrolls

Added new sound effects to the Sawmill

Added a button to devote villagers inside dorm sub-buildings

Quest timers are now inline with the quest title

Cloister shapes must now be adjacent to any building part to be valid

Villager requirements is now better communicated in-game

Updated localizations

Bug fixes

Moving a monument part was resetting the rotation of all connected parts

Villagers’ hair color was reset upon loading a save

The tooltip for higher job status on hidden jobs was still showing up

During a trade route upgrade quest, the ‘A Courier is approaching’ notification wasn’t displayed unless the game was paused

Room capacity and room size values of the Wooden Chapel, Inclined part (from Rustic Church) weren’t increasing

The sound effect from painting a zone continued to play if the player pressed the ESC key while painting and moving the mouse at the same time

A door from the Rustic Monastery wasn’t working properly with the Chapel

Evicting villagers didn’t incur a happiness penalty

It was possible to have a Masterpiece in an unfinishable state

Fixed a typo in the Labour Fair event text

Destroying the first Cloister while having a preview part for another one wasn’t resetting the "Enclosed Area" special requirement

Houses accumulated taxes while being built

Incorrect values were being displayed in the UI for upkeep costs

Pilgrims didn’t reach the visitor location to pray at a Shrine and instead went to the village center

Hedge walls sinked into the ground when edited

Crash fixes

Crash related to custom mandates when placing a Great Hall sub-building with modded games

Crash related to closing the building zone editor

Crash related to a cloister with the Shrine Masterpiece

Other rare crash fixes

Modding

Covered Bridge mod: when snapping a house from the “Covered bridge” monument to one of the nodes on the “Center” parts, if you didn’t attach it on your first try, you wouldn’t be able to snap the house to any nodes

Livestock Farms mod: some buildings showed up twice in the building parts list

Ruins mod: loading it would cause an instant crash

As always, we are more than happy to read your feedback about this new patch. Head over to our Discord channel if you want to chime in!