Hello builders!
Patch 1.9.0.35 is now available. Here’s the details:
Game Balance
Reduced Negative Impact of Taxation
- 2nd Level reduced from -10 to -5
- 3rd Level reduced from -40 to -15
- 4th Level reduced from -70 to -25
- 5th Level reduced from -100 to -50
- 6th Level reduced from -130 to -100
Balanced Upfront cost of multiple workplaces
- Added an upfront cost of 10 coins to the Warehouse
- Reduced the upfront cost of Well from 20 coins to 10 coins
- Reduced the upfront cost of Bakery from 150 coins to 100 coins
- Reduced the upfront cost of Berry Table from 20 coins to 10 coins
- Added an upfront cost of 300 coins to the Candle Workshop
- Increased the upfront cost of the Cheesemaker from 150 coins to 200 coins
- Added an upfront cost of 300 coins to the Common Wares Workshop
- Increased the upfront cost of the Dairy Farm from 75 coins to 150 coins
- Added an upfront cost of 10 coins to the Forester
- Added an upfront cost of 500 coins to the Glass Smelter
- Added an upfront cost of 500 coins to the Gold Smelter
- Reduced the upfront cost of the Granary from 50 coins to 10 coins
- Added an upfront cost of 500 coins to the Jeweler
- Added an upfront cost of 10 coins to the Sawmill
- Reduced the upfront cost of Stonecutter from 25 coins to 10 coins
- Reduced the upfront cost of Weaponsmith from 500 coins to 200 coins
- Reduced the upfront cost of Weaver’s Hut from 100 coins to 50 coins
- Reduced the upfront cost of Wheat Farm from 75 coins to 50 coins
- Reduced the upfront cost of Windmill from 100 coins to 75 coins
- Reduced the upfront cost of Woodcutter from 20 coins to 10 coins
Increased Trade Route capacity from 10 to 12
Balanced Unlockable cost
Common Path
- Reduced cost of Bailiff from 100 coins to 25 coins
- Reduced cost of Warehouse from 50 coins to 25 coins
- Reduced cost of Clothing from 100 coins to 75 coins
- Reduced cost of Decorative 1 from 100 coins to 50 coins
- Reduced cost of Bailiff Edict from 200 coins to 100 coins
- Reduced cost of Farming from 100 coins to 75 coins
- Reduced cost of Fishing Hut from 100 coins to 50 coins
- Reduced cost of Stonemason from 100 coins to 50 coins
- Reduced cost of Beer Production from 200 coins to 150 coins
- Reduced cost of Common Goods from 350 coins to 200 coins
- Increased cost of Cooperage from 100 coins to 200 coins
- Increased cost of Dairy Farming from 200 coins to 250 coins
- Reduced cost of Decorative 2 from 400 coins to 200 coins
- Increased cost of Double Mineral Edict from 200 coins to 400 coins
- Increased cost of Bulk Trade Edict from 200 coins to 400 coins
- Increased cost of Hunter from 100 coins to 200 coins
- Increased cost of Candle Tech from 300 coins to 400 coins
- Increased cost of Common Wares Tech from 300 coins to 400 coins
- Reduced cost of Jewelery from 500 coins to 400 coins
- Increased cost of Stone Bridge from 250 coins to 400 coins
Clergy Estate
- Reduced cost of Monastery from 50 coins to 25 coins
- Reduced cost of Rustic Church Splendor from 50 coins to 25 coins
- Reduced cost of Hospitium from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Reduced cost of Refectory from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Reduced cost of Monastery Rustic Decorative from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Reduced cost of Monastery Treasury from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Reduced cost of Small Stone Wall from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Reduced cost of Church Bell Tower from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Increased cost of Clergy Kingdom Splendor Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor
- Increased cost of Tithe Taxation Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor
- Increased cost of Trade Influence Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor
- IIncreased cost of High Upkeep Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor
Kingdom Estate
- Reduced cost of Military Fort from 50 coins to 25 coins
- Reduced cost of Wooden Wall from 50 coins to 25 coins
- Reduced cost of Military Fort Splendor from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Reduced cost of Stone Wall from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Increased cost of Bonus Territory Splendor Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor
- Increased cost of Knight Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor
- Increased cost of High Upkeep Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor
Labour Estate
- Reduced cost of Hedge Wall from 50 coins to 25 coins
- Reduced cost of Manor Splendor Part from 50 coins to 25 coins
- Reduced cost of Market Splendor Part from 50 coins to 25 coins
- Reduced cost of Tavern from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Reduced cost of Tavern Wall from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Reduced cost of Miling Tax from 10 Splendor to 5 Splendor
- Increased cost of Extra Tax Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor
- Increased cost of Labour Kingdom Privilege from 10 Splendor to 15 Splendor
- Increased cost of High Tax Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor
- Increased cost of Trade Influence Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor
- Increased cost of High Upkeep Privilege from 25 Splendor to 30 Splendor
Balanced trade values of resources
- Reduced value of Tools
- Import: 4 coins to 3 coins
- Export: 8 coins to 7 coins
- Reduced value of Iron Bar
- Import: 5 coins to 3 coins
- Export: 10 coins to 6 coins
- Increased value of Polished Stone
- Import: 2 coins to 3 coins
- Export: 5 coins to 6 coins
- Increased Milk Input Storage of Cheesemaker from 15 to 25
- Increased Cloth Input Storage of Tailor from 10 to 15
- Added Worker Ratio Capacity of 0.5 to the Monastery Kitchen Function
- Changed the construction cost of Rustic Gate, Elevated
- 10 to 5 Polished Stone
- 10 to 15 Stone
- Changed the construction cost of Rustic Facade (Root)
- 25 to 15 Polished Stone
- 15 to 25 Stone
- Changed the construction cost of Rustic Facade (Tiling)
- 5 to 3 Polished Stone
- 3 to 5 Stone
- Reduced cost of Beautification Decoratives to 100
- Added upfront cost to Market Tents
- Doubled Keep Splendor to compensate with lack of buildings
- Monastery Rustic parts are now included in the basic set
- Removed the Monastery requirement for the Gemmed Cross Masterpiece
QOL/Tweaks
- Upgrading a trade route with coins or influence will now trigger an outcome panel
- Added a tooltip when hovering over a construction requirement
- Edicts and Privileges with multiple effects will now be separated by bullet points
- Privileges’ icons will now display a tooltip of their respective Estate
- Rustic, Modest and Legacy Cloister parts’ exterior navigable area is now connected to its internal part
- Updated Legacy Cloister
- The Work Progress bar now applies to all workplaces. It includes both the Production Cycle Duration and the Work Cycle needed
- Cloister condition will now accept only one cloister shape
- Visitors on horseback will now properly show their scrolls
- Added new sound effects to the Sawmill
- Added a button to devote villagers inside dorm sub-buildings
- Quest timers are now inline with the quest title
- Cloister shapes must now be adjacent to any building part to be valid
- Villager requirements is now better communicated in-game
- Updated localizations
Bug fixes
- Moving a monument part was resetting the rotation of all connected parts
- Villagers’ hair color was reset upon loading a save
- The tooltip for higher job status on hidden jobs was still showing up
- During a trade route upgrade quest, the ‘A Courier is approaching’ notification wasn’t displayed unless the game was paused
- Room capacity and room size values of the Wooden Chapel, Inclined part (from Rustic Church) weren’t increasing
- The sound effect from painting a zone continued to play if the player pressed the ESC key while painting and moving the mouse at the same time
- A door from the Rustic Monastery wasn’t working properly with the Chapel
- Evicting villagers didn’t incur a happiness penalty
- It was possible to have a Masterpiece in an unfinishable state
- Fixed a typo in the Labour Fair event text
- Destroying the first Cloister while having a preview part for another one wasn’t resetting the "Enclosed Area" special requirement
- Houses accumulated taxes while being built
- Incorrect values were being displayed in the UI for upkeep costs
- Pilgrims didn’t reach the visitor location to pray at a Shrine and instead went to the village center
- Hedge walls sinked into the ground when edited
Crash fixes
- Crash related to custom mandates when placing a Great Hall sub-building with modded games
- Crash related to closing the building zone editor
- Crash related to a cloister with the Shrine Masterpiece
- Other rare crash fixes
Modding
- Covered Bridge mod: when snapping a house from the “Covered bridge” monument to one of the nodes on the “Center” parts, if you didn’t attach it on your first try, you wouldn’t be able to snap the house to any nodes
- Livestock Farms mod: some buildings showed up twice in the building parts list
- Ruins mod: loading it would cause an instant crash
As always, we are more than happy to read your feedback about this new patch. Head over to our Discord channel if you want to chime in!
