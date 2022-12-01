The game is now available!

Hi!

I'm happy to announce that Retired Hero Gets Slaves is now available!

It was a long journey and until a few weeks ago I wasn't sure if the game will even be allowed to release on Steam due to included themes... But it's here!

This is the longest game I made so far, bigger than Needy Dragons, bigger than Cats in Heat!

While number of sex scenes remains similar to previous games, the story, the dialogues are greatly improved! Not to mention there are more characters, each playing significant part in story.

You might have noticed one of them is not shown on preview screens... There's a certain plot twist ;)

Overall, this project was, and still is very risky. Bigger scope, longer production time requires more revenue if I want to even start planning next game with similar scale (or even bigger!).

It's all up to you, players! Show me that putting more effort is worth it.

While personally I'd love to make more interesting and complex games, maybe even with some actual gameplay, it's simply too hard to jump into it without some assumption that it will at least cover production costs (and time which is also a cost).

And that's not all I want to say. Let me explain a bit of my pricing decision.

Despite much bigger scale and length, I decided to price it at $2.99 so it's accessible for more of you. However, I do not think it over-valuates previous titles or under-valuates this one.

As rather unknown solo-dev without publisher, marketing, etc. etc. I think that price of a snack or cup of coffee is a good one to just "give it a shot". My games also could be considered bite-sized :)

Every creative wants to think their works are great and should be highly priced... But I believe quality is highly subjective. Some of you don't even really care about the story. And writing was actually the easiest thing to do. The hardest was to come up with what to write about, which characters to include, and in what role. Nevertheless, it was really fun writing some scenes, I hope you'll enjoy reading them too!

~artoonu

And as usual, a small reminder:

For owners of previous games - complete collection and get additional discount!

For new players - catch up with my previous titles, see my experiments, successes and failures!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/25882/games_by_artoonu/

PS:

If you encounter any issues (hopefully not), let me know!