FREE Horde Mode content update for the 25th POSTAL Series Anniversary

POSTAL: Brain Damaged is a new, action-oriented take on the Running With Scissors’ cult game series with throwback graphics, and fast-paced, modern gameplay. Take a wild roller coaster ride through the twisted wonderland encased in the POSTAL DUDE’S messed-up mind. And now... it comes with a HORDE MODE!

Rip & Turd your way through endless waves of assholes flooding three special gangba... skirmish arenas. Put all of the iconic Brain Damaged arsenal to use and choose your options wisely wave after wave. That's right! Your all-time favorite POSTAL frenchise spin-off got itself a fully-fledged score-attack horde mode. Get ready to bring in the pain... or suffer!

Enjoy this FREE additional content brought to you by the mad lads at Hyperstrange just in time for the POSTAL Series 25th Anniversary Celebration!

Yes, a celebration. In the world of peddling video games it usually means: "get the games cheaper than usual", and this time it's no different. ALL of the POSTAL games are on promo. Go get!

Remember to tell us how you enjoy the new content and how damn hard and unfair it is!

