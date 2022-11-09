Share · View all patches · Build 9903163 · Last edited 9 November 2022 – 19:09:18 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

FIXES:

Fixed hand physics. Now all items that are in the hands have a weight. Cabinet doors, house doors and car hoods no longer break. Weapons behave more realistically and naturally.

Fixed incorrect two-handed grab of katana, and issues in which it flew out of the hands.

Fixed a delay when first interacting with the character customizer.

Reduced delay when changing clothes in the character customizer.

Fixed incorrect wave counting in Horde Mode after restarting the game.

Fixed issue with invisible items in large sockets of other players.

Fixed visual issues on the Town map (PvP mode).

FEATURES:

Added a “Catalog” of heroic weapons - displaying different information depending on what the player has crafted.

Added an in-game store in the horde mode where player can purchase weapons, bombs, traps and aid kits using kill points. You can get kill points by killing enemies. You can check your KP on your PDA. The store is planned to be added to the story mode as well later, based on your feedback.

Added the ability to call a scorboard in Horde Mode at any time by pressing a special key on the PDA.

Popup with quest tasks does not disappear till the player checks the PDA.

TWEAK:

Improved look of Gas Station location (Horde Mode) - reduced fog density.

The shotgun now reloads much easier.



New look of Gas Station map (Horde mode)



“Catalog” of heroic weapons



In-game store in the Horde mode where player can purchase weapons



Scorboard in Horde Mode which can be called at any time by pressing a special key on the PDA



Fixed incorrect two-handed grab of katana, and issues in which it flew out of the hands