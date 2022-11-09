Major Patch 20.4 Part III

Welcome back Miolhrians!

First off thanks so much to all the testers as we had so much to fix in this one but... we finally got most issues with Update 20 fixed with Miolhrians 20.4.. so bringing out a New Patch with more..

Before we do, I would like to thank everyone who is supporting us with the next installment of 2nd Season of Miolhr the Comic which you can support of GoFundMe below! The First 12 Issues which includes the first season can be seen on Webtoons at no cost. If you like it help us, get this out by years end!

Now let's get into Patch 20.4....

Most feature for Update for Update 20.5 will be added in for testing in this patch..

Multiple fixes with 2 quests not showing!

Pet summons now follow through the game!

Day Night cycle now works in all biomes!

and much more...

Work in Progress...still need to finish a few things before I can give an update for this..

Multiple fixes and updates to Dojos!

Multiple fixes with locations, zombies, spawning and minor issues posted!

and last but not least much more to come before the update...

If you have any issue, please note below!

Thanks again for being an awesome community and keep on surviving!!!

Coming Soon with Update 20.5....

Dressing Rooms allowing you to see what you have on and change out!

Inherited Stat Boost!

NEW Quests!

NEW Characters!

stay tuned...

Have a Great Night and Survive Well!

Miolhr Company