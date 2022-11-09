 Skip to content

Fragment of Humanity update for 9 November 2022

Alpha 1.4.5 Patch Notes

Alpha 1.4.5 Patch Notes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

In this update,
we made the text in the menus more readable.
the physics of the plastic gun was incorrect.
the target was abnormally solid.

