Alpha 1.4.5 Patch Notes

Hello,
In this update,
we made the text in the menus more readable.
the physics of the plastic gun was incorrect.
the target was abnormally solid.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hello,
In this update,
we made the text in the menus more readable.
the physics of the plastic gun was incorrect.
the target was abnormally solid.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update