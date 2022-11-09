v1.61 Patch Note

system
Gamepad support
It is now possible to change gamepad settings in-game.
Supported pads are Switch/PS/XBOX controllers,
The controller that has been confirmed to work is the Switch Pro controller, Dualshock 4.
Add useful keys
Added "Fast Move" and "Special Mission" keys.
It can be used immediately when upgrading to the company level, and can be used as A and D for keyboards and L3 and R3 for controllers.
Gameplay
Destroy Snowman
It has been changed to an always playable event, and the gold reward has been removed.
Fix bugs
Character/Boss
- Fixed a bug where dialogue with Oberon was not displayed at Barte Falls.
