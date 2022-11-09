 Skip to content

Hero Allstars: Void Invasion update for 9 November 2022

v1.61 Patch Note

v1.61 Patch Note

Patchnotes via Steam Community

system

Gamepad support

It is now possible to change gamepad settings in-game.
Supported pads are Switch/PS/XBOX controllers,
The controller that has been confirmed to work is the Switch Pro controller, Dualshock 4.

Add useful keys

Added "Fast Move" and "Special Mission" keys.
It can be used immediately when upgrading to the company level, and can be used as A and D for keyboards and L3 and R3 for controllers.

Gameplay

Destroy Snowman

It has been changed to an always playable event, and the gold reward has been removed.

Fix bugs

Character/Boss

  • Fixed a bug where dialogue with Oberon was not displayed at Barte Falls.

