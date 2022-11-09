v1.61 Patch Note

system

Gamepad support

It is now possible to change gamepad settings in-game.

Supported pads are Switch/PS/XBOX controllers,

The controller that has been confirmed to work is the Switch Pro controller, Dualshock 4.

Add useful keys

Added "Fast Move" and "Special Mission" keys.

It can be used immediately when upgrading to the company level, and can be used as A and D for keyboards and L3 and R3 for controllers.

Gameplay

Destroy Snowman

It has been changed to an always playable event, and the gold reward has been removed.

Fix bugs

Character/Boss