v1.0 Released - Vinyl Reality leaves Early Access!

Today marks a very important milestone in Vinyl Reality’s development as it transitions from Early Access to a full release.

Developing Vinyl Reality as a solo developer has been a very rewarding (and at times also a very challenging) experience, and I’m very proud of the final result. I feel that the application is now stable and delivers the experience that I initially set out to create.

I still have a lot of ideas on how to further improve the application, so of course this does not mean that there will be no new updates or content released in the future!

New promo videos

To help promote the full release of Vinyl Reality I’ve created two new videos. The first video is a brand new trailer which highlights some of the features that have been added during Early Access:



The second video is a bit more technical and gives a quick overview of all the DJ equipment currently available in the application:

Thank you!

I would like to thank everyone who has supported the development of Vinyl Reality during its Early Access phase. Getting this far wouldn’t have been possible without your continued support and amazing feedback!

I hope you enjoy using the app as much as I’ve enjoyed creating it 💙