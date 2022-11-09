Update 0.0.109.0 - Fog of War Added

Fog of war is finally here.

So from now on, you can no longer see your opponent and need to use units to gather intel.

Keep in mind we are still improving and testing out balancing issues such as range etc. on top of that, we know that the fog does not show on the minimap just jet.

On top of this we have more than 30 improvements with this update. Another major element is the collectors and how they collect resources. From now on they will queue and collect once the other one is done.

[Update] - Multi-Attack functionality implemented and applied to Imperial for testing

[Update] - Much Improved Healthbar system for Buildings and Units (both factions standardised - includes hover and select events for single and multiple units)

[Update] - Resource queue system implemented for both commanders ( Known issue: in Multiplayer extra collectors can't be assigned)

[Update] - New Camera system including 2 types of rotation (mouse wheel rotates camera around the camera, right click hold and drag rotates the camera differently) will improve playability

[Update] - Faction slots on start now support multiple building and unit placement, improves system to support custom single player setup

[Update] - Removed old building construction workaround as building worker managers can support multiple build positions but locked to one builder

[Fix] - Selected Unit Health UI updates based on current/max health ratio

[Fix] - Selected Building Health UI updates based on current/max health ratio

[Fix] - Selected Resource Point UI updates based on current/max available resource ratio

[New] - Added Keyboard Control Types for camera movement ready for Controls manager and key binding, assigned to up,left,down and right arrows as default

[Fix] - Upgraded units remove old minimap icon and replace with new instance, no longer causes fps drop with null reference exception

[Fix] - Fixed move units to position via minimap on Dandrum

[Fix] - Multiple selected units area no longer displays empty boxes, grid is fully cleared when units are deselected

[Fix] - Default Unit and Building hover over cursor updated on GoldHorn Island

[Fix] - Fixed selection renderer material on new collector truck

[FIX] - Building description of RPG Nest.

[FIX] - delay in locking targets first time and reloading of units with turrets.

[FIX] - missing +$$$$ text animation generated from the Black Market and Crypto Farm buildings.

[FIX]- RPG Nest Netting camouflage Issue

[FIX]- RPG Nest Tracking Balance changes (now will spawn 4 rpg units garrrisoned that can target air and ground units)

[FIX]- When you run out of money during a build that building appears in-front of your CC

[FIX]- RPG Nest Size Error (John)

[Fix] - Selling incomplete buildings no longer effects the players power consumption or generated power

[Fix] - Updated all hong buildings to temporarily use a holographic style texture until construction is complete

[Fix] - Power plant on built state no longer sets using power

[Fix] - Bunkers now show separate icons for each unit currently occupying it

[Fix] - Updated Bunker faction colour mask so it colours the full ring on top of the building

[Fix] - Bunker unload removes the correct count marker

[Fix] - Bunker on complete will only activate the required number of count markers for the max allowed units in it

We hope you enjoy this.