War in the East 2 Official Update V1.02.45



New Features and Rule Changes

• Added Living Manual v1.18.pdf file in the \Manuals folder. This is up to date with changes through

game version 1.02.44.

Bug Fixes and AI Improvements

• Air units in non-reserve theatre boxes stopped being set to automatic upgrades as they should be,

and in fact were incorrectly being set to manual upgrades. Fixed. Now, units in non-reserve

theatre boxes should spend no more than one turn, after their arrival there, in manual upgrade

mode, before being set to automatic upgrades.

• Found another case where air units in the reserve could automatically upgrade even when set to

manual upgrade. Fixed.

V1.02.44 – 12th October 2022

New Features and Rule Changes

IMPORTANT NOTE: All save game and scenario files created with this or later versions may only be

loaded with this or a later version. Versions prior to 1.02.44 may not load these newer save game or

scenario files. Old saves and scenarios may be loaded with this and newer versions.

• Brigades can no longer be used to create Soviet rifle corps.

• Adjusted combat so that various Mech ground elements will be considered dismounted when shot

at under 500 yards. Made it less likely they would be fired at by armored piercing direct fire at

ranges over 500 yards.

• Made it so partisan type unit type units can be used and in most ways is treated as if it’s a fort

type unit. However, unlike a fort type unit it can retreat. Partisan type units are not used in the

standard game scenarios, but are used in one of the Steel Inferno scenarios.

• When a leader is automatically replaced, the system will now attempt to find a leader of suitable

rank, if one is available, before promoting a lower ranking leader.

• Removed the Vehicle Repair line from the left side of the production screen. You can still find the

number of vehicles in repair on the right side of the production screen.

• Added Living Manual v1.17.pdf file in the \Manuals folder. This is up to date with changes through

game version 1.02.42.

Bug Fixes and AI Improvements

• In some cases the AI depot assist will not function until the game is saved and reloaded. Fixed.

• Fixed typos in logistics report loss by phase section and in send air units back to reserve text.

• Temp port was not retaining its city ID link. Fixed.

• Airbases could end up with over 20 air units, and/or over 300% of airbase capacity. Made

adjustments to transfer routines to prevent this.

• The production screen aircraft build numbers for 2 German aircraft models was increasing by

thousands each turn (display issue only). Fixed.

• Damage to an airbase in a temporary port hex in displaying as overlapping text in the city detail

screen. Fixed.

• Unit moving onto a ferry is incorrectly able to undo its move even after moving next to an enemy

unit. Fixed.

• Vehicles listed as built in the production screen incorrectly includes captured vehicles. Fixed.

• When Soviet corps are broken down, the interface should automatically select the first unit on the

right unit panel. Fixed.

• Air groups in the reserve set to Manual Upgrade are automatically upgrading. Fixed.

• Some ski units were not displaying the ski unit symbol (but were getting their CV bonus). Fixed.

• Editor – Changing the ‘action’ in one action line in an event (example: SET TO) could change

other action lines in the same way. Fixed.

• Editor - Going to the Ground Elements tab in old editor forces you into the new editor. Fixed.

Data and Scenario Changes

• Changes to OB file:

o All FKL units are now armored instead of engineer

o Added zbV Mot. Regiment OB

o Fixed TK SS upgrade paths

o Adjusted number of Panzer recon elements in some OBs

o Doubled Sdkfz 250 Recon Sections in all German units

o Doubled Mot. Recon Section in all German units

o Added OB for SS Mountain Sturm Brigade

• Changes to device file:

o Unused Effect rating removed from all aircraft weapons.

o RS-82 Rocket (0070) – Load increased from 15 to 24, Range decreased from 6800 to 0,

Accuracy decreased from 8 to 2, Blast decreased from 6 to 5, Anti-Soft decreased from

92 to 80, Anti-Armor decreased from 80 to 7, Penetration decreased from 6 to 0, and

HEAT Pen increased from 40 to 50.

o RP-3 60lb SAP Rocket (0071) – Load increased from 97 to 98, Range decreased from

1700 to 0, Accuracy decreased from 8 to 4, Anti-Armor increased from 0 to 44,

Penetration decreased from 6 to 0, and HEAT Pen decreased from 75 to 0.

o 5in HVAR/HE Rocket (0073) – Load decreased from 141 to 134, Range decreased from

1650 to 0, Accuracy decreased from 8 to 4, Anti-Soft increased from 182 to 186, AntiArmor increased from 0 to 15, Penetration decreased from 15 to 0, and HEAT Pen

decreased from 125 to 90.

o RS-132 Rocket (0074) – Load increased from 50 to 86, Range decreased from 7750 to 0,

Accuracy decreased from 6 to 2, Blast decreased from 11 to 10, Anti-Soft decreased from

197 to 185, Anti-Armor increased from 0 to 15, Penetration decreased from 12 to 0, and

HEAT Pen increased from 62 to 75.

o 132mm M-13 Rocket (0433) – Range decreased from 9250 to 7350, Blast decreased

from 15 to 9, Anti-Soft decreased from 296 to 156, and Anti-Armor decreased from 25 to

13.

o 300mm M-31 Rocket (0440) – Blast decreased from 19 to 16, Anti-Soft decreased from

419 to 348, and Anti-Armor decreased from 35 to 29.

o 300mm M-30 Rocket (0442) – Range decreased from 3100 to 2900, Blast decreased

from 19 to 16, Anti-Soft decreased from 419 to 348, and Anti-Armor decreased from 35 to

29.

• Changes to Ground file:

o Fiat 3000B (0344) renamed L5/30 – Fuel Use decreased from 71 to 15.

o FT-17/37 (0345) – Fuel Use decreased from 71 to 24.

o Added (import) production of panzer recon sections

• Changes to factory file:

o German vehicle factories - all size-1 factories either removed or increased to size-2, some

removed points redistributed to larger factories

o German/Soviet vehicle factories - some size optimizations to reduce rounding losses from

production modifiers

• Changes to map in maptext, hexart, hex, control, city, mapregion files:

o Road system review in Hungary, Slovakia, Yugoslavia, Alps region between eastern

France over Northern Italy and Southern Germany to Austria

o Fixed wrong names and some layout issue of Carpathian mountain passes

o Fixed multiple issues with map texts

o Italian hexes in Tyrol region moved to Alto Adige

o Some region/border changes in southern Caucasus, central/northern Italy,

southern/southeastern Germany/Austria, Rumania/Hungary

o Two swiss hexes ceded to Germany, one each from France/Italy ceded to Switzerland

o Changes to locations:

0098 Schulau renamed Wedel

0246 Bad Hersfeld renamed Hersfeld

2561 Telav renamed Telavi

5627 Bad Langensalza renamed Langensalza

5650 Puettnitz renamed Puetnitz

829 Targu Ocna HUN -> RUM

• 1941 Campaign(s) changes:

o rebuilt soviet airbases to limit their available supply, fuel and ammunition to ~50-60% of

their needs

o added 20k Axis vehicles to pool after removing 15k excess vehicles from existing units

and 5k+ from delayed units

o added 40k damaged Soviet vehicles after removing ~33k excess vehicles from existing

units (mostly airbases) and ~7k+ from delayed units

o invalid rename in unit slot 1751,8661 removed

o invalid rename in air unit slot 2294 removed

o Airbase units renamed: Bad Langensalza,Puettnitz

o Airbase unit added: Stavropol

o XVII Ital. Corps removed from Balkans (duplicate), Armored Ital. Corps in IT renamed to

XVII Corps with Barbieri in command

o Giovani Fascisti Division reduced to 75% strength

o Savona Ital. Infantry division rebuilt as mot. Inf

o Brennero,Venezia,Ferrara,Marche,Puglie,Arezzo Infantry Division reformed as Ital.

Mountain Division

o Piacenza, Montova, Rovigo Ital. Mot. Infantry Divisions downgraded to plain Infantry

Divisions

-> all three had either limited motorization or had to give up motorized elements to

Eastern Front or North Africa

o Piacenza remove NA transfer; Rovigo available mid 3/42, add WE transfer in early 11/42

o 303rd FKL Panzer-Pioneer Bn disabled - became part of PzDiv Schlesien while forming

o 638th French Infantry Regiment disbands mid 7/44 (became part of the Charlemagne

Brigade)

o Polish/Czechoslovak unit arrival changed from Map to Reserve, all equipment except

non-specialist combat and support squads removed

o 1st Polish Rifle Division arrives 9/43 with combat and support squads full

o 1st/2nd Polish Army HQs upgraded to larger late war organization and fully equipped with

support squads

o other 1st Polish Army divisions arrive with 50% of their squads available, the support units

are equipped with 100% support squads

o 2nd Polish Army divisions and support units arrive with 50% of their support squads filled

o Czechoslovak Tank brigade arrives with just 50% of their support squads

o 1st Czechoslovak Rifle Corps downgraded to Brigade, arrives 9/43 with just squads filled,

upgrades to Division in 4/44

o 2nd Czechslovak Rifle Brigade added, arrives 6/44, upgrades to Division in 1/45

o 3rd Ski Brigade - conflicting rename removed

o 8th Tank division - conflicting rename removed

o 20th Tank division - conflicting rename removed

o fixed minor issues and typos with events 88, 93, 94, 252.

• Road to Leningrad, Operation Typhoon, Road to Minsk, Red Army Resurgent, Destruction of

Southwestern Front change:

o fixed a small number of broken HHQ links.

o fixed minor issues and typos with events 88, 93, 94, 252.

• Changes to icon G0344 and phot GP0756