Bountiful BNSF

One of North America’s “Super Six” freight railroads, BNSF Railway is a goliath of modern railroading – and you can bring it alive with a variety of extraordinary routes and DLC for Train Simulator Classic!

BNSF Railway: It is one of North America’s – and the world’s – railroading goliaths. BNSF spins its ribbons of steel across 32,500 route miles which stretch through 28 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. BNSF calls upon upwards of 8,000 locomotives and 35,000 employees to haul agricultural products, intermodal traffic, industrial goods, vehicles, coal, chemicals, and petroleum. And BNSF generates more than $22 billion in annual revenues.

As impressive as today’s BNSF operations and statistics are, the railroad also rejoices in a rich history and heritage. Formed in 1996, BNSF’s predecessors include a virtual who’s who of American railroading, including Burlington Northern, Great Northern, Northern Pacific, Burlington Route (CB&Q), Spokane, Portland & Seattle, Frisco (SL-SF), and famed Santa Fe (and indeed we’ll explore BNSF’s remarkable predecessors in a future DTL article).

Befitting BNSF as one of the world’s most extraordinary and diverse railroads, Train Simulator Classic offers a bountiful selection of BNSF routes, locomotive and equipment packs, and realistic scenario packs to bring the railroad to full life and provide you with countless hours of railroading challenges and enjoyment. Let’s take a look:

BNSF Routes

Train Simulator Classic offers you the opportunity to climb aboard and experience big-time North American railroading on no less than seven routes which feature BNSF operations!

Three superb and popular Train Simulator Classic routes re-create legendary portions of the BNSF’s northern-tier main line as originally set down by the Great Northern – including the Train Simulator Classic Marias Pass, Stevens Pass, and Montana Hi-Line routes. BNSF’s unique and fast-paced triple-track steel speedway extending west from Chicago is the subject of the remarkable Racetrack: Aurora - Chicago route. And three additional Train Simulator Classic routes – the Tehachapi Pass route, Pacific Surfliner route, and vintage Cajon Pass route – offer BNSF action on shared-trackage lines. Together, these routes deliver BNSF railroading stretching from Chicago, America’s enthralling railroad capital, all the way to the Pacific Northwest and California! And each of these routes (except Tehachapi Pass) are today also home to regular Amtrak passenger operations.

BNSF Locomotives and Equipment

Train Simulator Classic BNSF routes provide hundreds of miles of BNSF trackage and DLC offers a variety of realistic locomotives and equipment to put to work! Train Simulator Classic BNSF routes each include locomotives, most notably the BNSF General Electric ES44DC and Electro-Motive GP38-2, and you can expand and enhance your BNSF locomotive roster with Train Simulator Classic’s variety of locomotive and equipment packs. As included with routes or as available as DLC, nine locomotive types are ready for duty, including the EMD SD40-2, SD70ACe, SD70MAC, SD75, GP9, GP38-2, SW1500, and General Electric Dash 9-44CW and ES44DC. Many of the attractive DLC packs include the locomotives in multiple BNSF liveries and even the colors of additional railroads, plus complementary freight equipment.

Scenario Packs

Train Simulator Classic Scenario Packs are an ideal way to extend and enhance your enjoyment of routes and locomotives and the packs feature realistic railroading experiences. Scenario packs with BNSF operations are available for the Marias Pass, Stevens Pass, Montana Hi-Line, Chicago Racetrack, Tehachapi Pass, and Pacific Surfliner routes.

Steam Workshop

Literally hundreds of additional BNSF scenarios created by many talented members of the Train Simulator Classic community are available at Steam Workshop and the BNSF scenarios include some of the Workshop’s most popular and highly rated scenarios. In short, countless hours of contemporary, captivating, and challenging BNSF railroading awaits you with the rich variety of BNSF content available for Train Simulator Classic! All BNSF content for Train Simulator Classic is available at the Steam Store.

Countless hours of contemporary, captivating, and challenging BNSF railroading await you with the variety of content available for Train Simulator Classic!

