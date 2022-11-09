 Skip to content

Nadir update for 9 November 2022

Day 1 Hotfix

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Sinners!

We are catching our breath after the release. Everything seems to be pretty smooth so far, but we still found a couple of issues to solve and improvements to make. So, we have a hotfix for you to make your experience better!

  • Fixed Feaster from Afar encounter
  • Fixed text staying on top of a card in the Crafting menu (card editing option)
  • Fixed map nodes playing their sounds below a window
  • Fixed Divine Intervention spawning a card with both Red halves.
  • Fixed Debois spawning two Untouchable Cards.
  • Fixed card tooltips spawning in strage places in Card Crafting menu.
  • Fixed Precise not always triggering on Damage cards.

We'll be going back to work on our future updates, as mentioned in the Roadmap:

Have fun in the game, and stay tuned!

  • Team Nadir

