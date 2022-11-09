Day 1 Hotfix

Hello, Sinners!

We are catching our breath after the release. Everything seems to be pretty smooth so far, but we still found a couple of issues to solve and improvements to make. So, we have a hotfix for you to make your experience better!

Fixed Feaster from Afar encounter

Fixed text staying on top of a card in the Crafting menu (card editing option)

Fixed map nodes playing their sounds below a window

Fixed Divine Intervention spawning a card with both Red halves.

Fixed Debois spawning two Untouchable Cards.

Fixed card tooltips spawning in strage places in Card Crafting menu.

Fixed Precise not always triggering on Damage cards.

We'll be going back to work on our future updates, as mentioned in the Roadmap:

Have fun in the game, and stay tuned!