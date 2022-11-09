Day 1 Hotfix

Hello, Sinners!
We are catching our breath after the release. Everything seems to be pretty smooth so far, but we still found a couple of issues to solve and improvements to make. So, we have a hotfix for you to make your experience better!
- Fixed Feaster from Afar encounter
- Fixed text staying on top of a card in the Crafting menu (card editing option)
- Fixed map nodes playing their sounds below a window
- Fixed Divine Intervention spawning a card with both Red halves.
- Fixed Debois spawning two Untouchable Cards.
- Fixed card tooltips spawning in strage places in Card Crafting menu.
- Fixed Precise not always triggering on Damage cards.
We'll be going back to work on our future updates, as mentioned in the Roadmap:
Have fun in the game, and stay tuned!
- Team Nadir
Changed files in this update