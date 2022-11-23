Update 0.17.1 - QoL changes!

Dear animal-freakshow-lovers,

here are promised the QoL changes as we said in our date reveal announcement. All details below!

QoL changes

Hold to pick up/hold to drop - whenever you want to pick up any weapon or a special item, you now need to keep holding the assigned button. We know it alternates the game flow, but during beta testing of a brand-new mode, we saw a high increase in accidental weapon swaps. If you want to drop a weapon or item, you hold it slightly longer to confirm it was your intention.

Improved camera behavior - the camera zoom should now adjust more smoothly and eliminate situations when you could be outside of the screen's border.

Improved players' visibility - another change for co-op. Each character now has a distinctive background to make it easier to spot your Crackpet even in the middle of the most intense mayhem!

Mutation Potion now gives 5 random perks - you don't need to worry about FPS drops during intense battles with Mutation Potion - to save your precious resources and make it slightly more balanced, it gives you 5 random perks now.

AoE now destroys barrels - don't underestimate this change. If you are one of those players that always need to check if a barrel contains a precious heart or an item (remember, it depends on your sponsors), destroy them in a much more satisfying way with AoE effects.

New end screen - get more details about your performance and compete with your friends for the number of kills or damage done!

New skins

One new skin per character - Hipster Bunny, Farmer Cowie, Donald Crocodile, Merlin Goat, Trippy Panda, Mechanical Piggy, and Soldier Rusty.

We've also tweaked some of the bugs reported by you throughout recent weeks. The plan is to expand the list further with the launch update.

Now take a look at the whole list:

0.17.1 - changelog

New content

8 character skins to unlock (1 per character)

The new look of Hedgehog Gang miniboss

Improved characters' visibility in co-op by adding circles under players' characters

New episode summary screen with more detailed stats for each player

Changes

Fixed accidental stuff picking from the ground (now you need to hold the button)

Increase the time of holding the button needed to drop stuff

Added HP bars to Giant Turtle shells

The codec for the intro has been updated

Improved camera behavior

Mutation Potion now gives five random perks instead of all unlocked perks but it lasts longer

Fixes

Fix for Chain perks sometimes apply too much damage

Fix for settings apply button not updating to controller button

Fixed bug with the weapon changing while the next stage loaded

Fixed sounds for Turret gun

Fixed bug when players kept rapidly swapping weapons

Fixed getting stuck after using Health Station

Fixed double pause suspending the game without pausing the UI

Fixed Mirror special item duration after stage change

Fixed Mad Bat animation getting stuck

Fixed Area of Effects not destroying barrels

Fixed Whack-a-Ctopus' high fame amount

Fixed input to not favor the horizontal axis

Fixed Blood Brothers getting stuck in a corner

Fixed Blood Brothers animations sometimes not looping properly

Fixed Blood Brothers walking SFX staying after death and during the pause

...and many other minor bug fixes, stability, and performance improvements.

We hope you enjoy this extra update and we can't be more excited enough to focus on some final touches for the Season Finale!

