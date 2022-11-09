 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Gladius update for 9 November 2022

Patch 1.02 live!

Share · View all patches · Build 9901928 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone!

I just uploaded a small patch that fixes the loading screen. It makes the transition from one level to another much smoother.

Also fixed Day 7 would not showing the Titan sometimes.

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Gladius Content Depot 556641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link