Deep in the underground, far beyond The Core, lies a mysterious biome. Its sandy plains are home to a myriad of strange creatures, plant life, minerals, and artefacts just waiting to be discovered. Welcome to The Desert of Beginnings!

We are very excited to announce that Core Keeper’s second major content update is now live for you to enjoy, and we’re pleased to reveal that this is also the biggest content update we’ve created for the game so far.

After battling the mighty Omoroth, you’ll be ready to move on from The Sunken Sea biome and head on over to The Desert of Beginnings. Will you get straight to searching for Galaxite to level up your tools and equipment, or will you focus on building a base to protect yourself from this biome’s many enemies? Keep an eye out for Caveling Assassins and Lava Butterflies as you traverse the desert, and make sure you’re well prepared before you decide to take on Ra-Akar the Sand Titan!

Within this scorching desert, you’ll also find the superheated Molten Quarry. Be warned, this sub-biome is not for the faint of heart, as it's full of Lava Slime and fiery enemies that will attack unsuspecting Explorers on sight. That’s not all you’ll have to watch out for in the Molten Quarry, however, as this is also the home of Igneous the Molten Mass.

While The Desert of Beginnings won’t be without its challenges, this update also boasts plenty of rewards and exciting new content for plucky Explorers. Race around the desert in three brand-new land-based vehicles, or meet up with your friends for an off-road adventure or a little go-kart racing! You’ll also spot 12 new critters on your adventures, and now you’ll even be able to catch them with the new Bug Net…because who doesn’t want a pocket full of Fireflies?

We’ve also added community-requested quality-of-life improvements including the ability to fish from boats and minecarts, Steam achievements, and the option to add custom Latin-based languages to the game. Oh, and did we mention that several (previously unmoveable) large world objects will now be mineable so that you can move them around the world as you see fit?

Combing the desert will also be extra immersive for Core Keeper players using CORSAIR hardware thanks to our brand-new integration. We’ve fixed it so that any iCUE-compatible CORSAIR products (such as keyboards, headphones, and mice) will react to in-game events with exciting light displays.

All of this will be coupled with a magical new Desert soundtrack, plus unique soundtracks for boss fights, from the talented Jonathan Geer. It’s been an absolute joy to work on this update, and we’re extremely proud to have been able to bring you both a mini-update in Cozy Caverns and a new Halloween seasonal event while we’ve been developing The Desert of Beginnings.

If you’re interested in taking a look at everything we’ve added with this update, check out the patch notes here. Otherwise, we’ll leave uncovering the update’s mysteries to you! We hope you have fun exploring The Desert of Beginnings, and we hope you get a kick out of spotting all the little additions we’ve made to our existing biomes too. When you’re ready to take a little break, you can always catch up with your fellow Explorers over on the Core Keeper Discord or see what we’re up to over on Twitter.