F1 Manager 2022 - Update 1.10 Now Live, Plus News on Next Update

Hey everyone,



The next update for F1 Manager 2022 is rolling out now on Steam. Below are the full patch notes for this update.

Additionally, we can confirm our team continues to make progress with addressing both the effect of DRS in races and unlapping behind the Safety Car, and are targeting to deliver an update that addresses these topics before the end of the year.



Gameplay

Updated calculation for ‘Estimated Race Time’ in Strategy view and adjusted preset strategy suggestions to be more competitive

Fixed an issue where cars could run out of fuel on their second run in Qualifying

Fixed an issue where race engineers would warn drivers about low fuel during Qualifying

Fixed an issue where changing the length of a run plan, then reverting the change, would lead to the car having a different quantity of fuel

Fixed an issue where AI would not refuel cars after a red flag in Qualifying, resulting in DNFs

Resolved rare instances of crashes when transitioning between race view and replays

Resolved rare instances of a crash if AI ran out of wet tyres and attempted another pit stop

Resolved rare issue causing a soft-lock if the game is closed before completing the new season period

Fixed an issue where cars in Practice could retire with 0kg of fuel, but still display a positive fuel delta

Fixed an issue where replays would sometimes end before the commentary finished

Removing instances of Team Radio lines not matching their subject matter

Cars

Updated multiple car models and liveries, for more variance through the grid and closer alignment with the real-world cars

Circuits

Resolved an issue causing the 3D Map to appear incorrectly when using ultra-wide screen monitors

Updated signage and track-side sponsors at Monaco

Updates kerbs at Circuit Paul Ricard, turn 8

Race Simulation

Updated VSC/SC/red flag rules in Free Practice sessions, including removal of DRS restrictions after a red flag

Resolved instances where driver commands would affect speed under Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car conditions

Display

EULA will no longer reappear during startup if the player resets their game to default settings

Resolved an issue causing position change arrows to display in the Drivers’ Standings page during Qualifying

Sponsorships