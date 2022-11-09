F1 Manager 2022 - Update 1.10 Now Live, Plus News on Next Update

Hey everyone,
The next update for F1 Manager 2022 is rolling out now on Steam. Below are the full patch notes for this update.
Additionally, we can confirm our team continues to make progress with addressing both the effect of DRS in races and unlapping behind the Safety Car, and are targeting to deliver an update that addresses these topics before the end of the year.
Gameplay
- Updated calculation for ‘Estimated Race Time’ in Strategy view and adjusted preset strategy suggestions to be more competitive
- Fixed an issue where cars could run out of fuel on their second run in Qualifying
- Fixed an issue where race engineers would warn drivers about low fuel during Qualifying
- Fixed an issue where changing the length of a run plan, then reverting the change, would lead to the car having a different quantity of fuel
- Fixed an issue where AI would not refuel cars after a red flag in Qualifying, resulting in DNFs
- Resolved rare instances of crashes when transitioning between race view and replays
- Resolved rare instances of a crash if AI ran out of wet tyres and attempted another pit stop
- Resolved rare issue causing a soft-lock if the game is closed before completing the new season period
- Fixed an issue where cars in Practice could retire with 0kg of fuel, but still display a positive fuel delta
- Fixed an issue where replays would sometimes end before the commentary finished
- Removing instances of Team Radio lines not matching their subject matter
Cars
- Updated multiple car models and liveries, for more variance through the grid and closer alignment with the real-world cars
Circuits
- Resolved an issue causing the 3D Map to appear incorrectly when using ultra-wide screen monitors
- Updated signage and track-side sponsors at Monaco
- Updates kerbs at Circuit Paul Ricard, turn 8
Race Simulation
- Updated VSC/SC/red flag rules in Free Practice sessions, including removal of DRS restrictions after a red flag
- Resolved instances where driver commands would affect speed under Safety Car or Virtual Safety Car conditions
Display
- EULA will no longer reappear during startup if the player resets their game to default settings
- Resolved an issue causing position change arrows to display in the Drivers’ Standings page during Qualifying
Sponsorships
- Resolved issue where the 'Position Gain' sponsorship guarantee did not take grid penalties into account
Changed depots in dev_development_mainline branch