 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Last Stand: Aftermath update for 16 November 2022

Celebrating One Year of Aftermath with v1.2!

Share · View all patches · Build 9901590 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there, Last Stand fans! Believe it or not, The Last Stand: Aftermath released one year ago today. We’re so grateful for all of your support since then and owe all our success to you for believing in our game. As thanks, we have a little something for you:

Version 1.2 is out now!

That’s right, we’re adding new content to celebrate our anniversary! You can now craft the following weapons at your workbench in-game: Hand Cannon, Big Baller, Spiked Cestus, Morning Star, and Steel Ball. Additionally, you can craft Ball Ammunition for your weapons as well as find the AE-50 pistol (along with all the new weapons) in your travels.

Plus, we’ve added a grand total of seven new maps, two new types of locations (Oil Fields and Desert), and side roads to all Mountain maps that lead to desert-themed locations.

Trading Cards

This update also comes with the addition of Steam trading cards! Now you can collect five trading cards, along with six emojis and three backgrounds.

Anniversary Discount

In celebration of one year on Steam, The Last Stand: Aftermath will also be on sale for 35% off until the 21st.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1266840/The_Last_Stand_Aftermath/

Changed files in this update

The Last Stand: Aftermath Content Depot 1266841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link