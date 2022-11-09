Major Update “Tools of War” Is Live Now

Overview

The newest Major Update “Tools of War” is now live for all plays. This update bring huge gameplay improvements and the most asked feature "Multiplayer" This feature has been something that should have been in since day one but sadly with my lack of game development the skills just weren't there. Lots of major complaints from the community have also been fixed.

Improvements and Features

Improvements

AI spawning on maps increased.

Weapon damage (PvE) has been increased to 25

Weapon damage (PVP) is 25

Fixed UI

Fixed Background on main menu

Fixed AI getting out of the map

Fixed Full Screen Mode

Features

Steam Achievements fully integrated and working.

Survival has been changed from endless to 15 waves.

Horde has been updated with more consistent spawn rates for enemies.

Seasonal maps have been updated to 10 waves with a new boss on the 10th wave.

Support

Thank you to everyone for supporting us over on patreon and to everyone who has been leaving feedback.