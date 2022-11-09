 Skip to content

Tiny Tank update for 9 November 2022

Major Update “Tools of War” Is Live Now

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Overview
The newest Major Update “Tools of War” is now live for all plays. This update bring huge gameplay improvements and the most asked feature "Multiplayer" This feature has been something that should have been in since day one but sadly with my lack of game development the skills just weren't there. Lots of major complaints from the community have also been fixed.

Improvements and Features

Improvements

AI spawning on maps increased.
Weapon damage (PvE) has been increased to 25
Weapon damage (PVP) is 25
Fixed UI
Fixed Background on main menu
Fixed AI getting out of the map
Fixed Full Screen Mode

Features
Steam Achievements fully integrated and working.
Survival has been changed from endless to 15 waves.
Horde has been updated with more consistent spawn rates for enemies.
Seasonal maps have been updated to 10 waves with a new boss on the 10th wave.

Support
Thank you to everyone for supporting us over on patreon and to everyone who has been leaving feedback.

