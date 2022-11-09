November 9. Update: V-Sync and FPS settings

Added settings to toggle on/off V-Sync
Added settings to set FPS Uncapped/240/60
These change the Unity engine run settings, so I don't know exactely how it will work with all kinds of devices and configurations. Let me know if you have issues.
