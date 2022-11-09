 Skip to content

Minesweeper Classy update for 9 November 2022

November 9. Update: V-Sync and FPS settings

Share · View all patches · Build 9901383 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added settings to toggle on/off V-Sync
Added settings to set FPS Uncapped/240/60

These change the Unity engine run settings, so I don't know exactely how it will work with all kinds of devices and configurations. Let me know if you have issues.

