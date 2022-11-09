Minor Patch - Story Stage 2 Tweak

Hey all, just a very minor patch for the game. Story 2 was difficult to progress due to three reasons.

A. The hitbox for you to look at them was small and sometimes wouldn't match their pose.

B. They would take 5 - 7 seconds to look at you back.

C. There was a chance that if they looked at you but you didn't realize they would not re-show you the hint, thus potentially looking at them forever without knowing it already triggered.

This has now been tweaked to be much simpler to progress. The Mannequins will now only take between 2-4 seconds to look at you, the hitbox has been widened and they can look at you more than once. (You still need to make sure that all four do this at one point.)

This should make Story Stage 2 easier to progress.

Thanks for playing!