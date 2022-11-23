 Skip to content

Europa Universalis IV update for 23 November 2022

Europa Universalis patch 1.34.5 [minor]

Build 9901313

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings!

We just released patch 1.34.5 which is a minor patch to facilitate the launch of Europa Universalis IV on GOG. The contents of this patch should have no impact on your game on Steam.

The new checksum is 2f83

Other

  • Added integration for GOG.COM store.

