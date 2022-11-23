Europa Universalis patch 1.34.5 [minor]

Greetings!
We just released patch 1.34.5 which is a minor patch to facilitate the launch of Europa Universalis IV on GOG. The contents of this patch should have no impact on your game on Steam.
The new checksum is 2f83
- Added integration for GOG.COM store.
Changed files in this update