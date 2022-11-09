Update, Version 20221109

English

##########Content############

[Egypt]New location: Breached Ancient Tomb

[Egypt]Added a document in this tomb with information about the last days of the ancient Aten Cultists.

[Skill]Spirit of Mirror and Spirit of Guardian can now be used from the menu before engaging enemies in battle.

[Enemy]Grand Inquisitor Aaron's MaxHP, Endurance, and Physical Defense is reduced.

[Enemy]Further reduced Grand Inquisitor Aaron's all status on his first encounter. (A well-placed AWP shot may put him back to his slumber.)

##########System#############

[TTS]Text-to-Speech system no longer stops the message window from updating when reading.

[TTS]Text-to-Speech system can now read big books.

[TTS]When reading, background music will be temporarily muted.

##########DEBUG#############

[TTS]Fixed a bug that when reading the large text message popups the logical flow gets broken. (It shall use "next" in the loop instead of "return")

简体中文

##########Content############

【埃及】新地点：被闯入的古墓

【埃及】在这个墓穴中加入了一篇文档，关于那些上古时代的阿腾邪教徒们所经历的最后时光。

【技能】守护精灵和镜之精灵现在可以在菜单中直接使用，可以在开始战斗前提前准备好。

【敌人】降低了异端大审判官安隆·卡斯提罗的最大生命值、耐力、和物理防御力。

【敌人】进一步降低了首次遭遇异端大审判官安隆·卡斯提罗时他的各项属性。（基本上AWP一枪能击毙。）

##########System#############

【对话语音播放功能】在系统阅读语音时不会再打断信息窗口的刷新。

【对话语音播放功能】该系统现在可以阅读打断的书籍文字。

【对话语音播放功能】在阅读时背景音乐会暂时静音。

##########DEBUG#############

【对话语音播放功能】修正了在对于大型的文字提示框使用语音阅读时发生了程序逻辑错误BUG的问题。（应该在循环中使用"next"而非"return"）