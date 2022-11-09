Hello fellow model builders,

We're back with long-awaited technical support for graphic tablets that will let you enjoy Model Builder even more! We also fixed the most recent performance issues reported by our community.

PATCH NOTES 1.1.7

GAMEPLAY CHANGES

The game now supports graphical tablets. Experience Model Builder like never before!

Implemented game analytics with option to opt in or out.

BUG FIXES

You can no longer use on photobooth model placed on display slot - you must first take it out. This should help with recent performance issues as well as disappearing paint jobs.

Fixed wrong size of some DLC boxes in career mode.

GET THE LATEST DLC

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2138321/Model_Builder_The_Witcher__Cyberpunk_2077_DLC/

GET THE MODEL BUILDER + CDPR DLC BUNDLE

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/28392/Model_Builder_x_The_Witcher__Cyberpunk_2077_Bundle/

KEEP IN TOUCH

Join our warm and welcoming Discord to stay updated and follow Model Builder on our social media channels. We love hearing from you.

Facebook

Instagram

Twitter

YouTube

TikTok