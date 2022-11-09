 Skip to content

Model Builder update for 9 November 2022

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello fellow model builders,
We're back with long-awaited technical support for graphic tablets that will let you enjoy Model Builder even more! We also fixed the most recent performance issues reported by our community.

PATCH NOTES 1.1.7

GAMEPLAY CHANGES
  • The game now supports graphical tablets. Experience Model Builder like never before!
  • Implemented game analytics with option to opt in or out.
BUG FIXES
  • You can no longer use on photobooth model placed on display slot - you must first take it out. This should help with recent performance issues as well as disappearing paint jobs.
  • Fixed wrong size of some DLC boxes in career mode.

