Dark Forest Update Out Now!

Hey everyone!

The past months we've been hard at work on the second major Stacklands update! The focus for this update was to add a bunch of things to make the combat more in-depth and more fun to play around with. It's called the Dark Forest update.

Villager Inventory

You can now give Villagers items, like headgear, bows and armor. These can improve their fighting abilities, or make them stronger builders. Some items will give them special abilities, like being able to stun enemies, or heal allies. Be careful as some enemies will also be using items! You can also make a Dog wear a Bunny Hat and give it a Demon Sword!

New Area

You can enter the Strange Portal, and figure out who's been creating them all this time.. You'll find a new board, where you'll need to fight groups of new monsters to reach the boss! We designed this area to be pretty difficult to beat, so make sure you have plenty of Villagers & gear to work with.

Strategic Combat

You can decide who your Villagers face during battles, so that they can fight enemies they're strong against. For example, Ranged Villagers beat Melee monsters. Keep an eye on who's fighting who so that you're always dealing the most damage.

QoL fixes

We've added a bunch of QoL fixes, like making combat less messy, making it more clear which undiscovered cards you're missing and having the option to wait for certain bosses to start. There's a whole bunch more but we forgot what it was!

More achievements

We've added more Steam achievements, both for the Island Update, and for all the new content. These will automatically unlock if you've completed the matching in-game quests before (when you open the game)

Have fun!

All in all, we've added more than 100 new cards so there's a lot of stuff to discover! There are new quests, and even a new pack! For the best experience we recommend starting a new run, so that you'll encounter all the new content in an order that makes sense. Let us know if you encounter any bugs or if you have any feedback.