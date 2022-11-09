 Skip to content

Project Lazarus update for 9 November 2022

Experimental Build 3E6 Released!

Build 9900874

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Distance indicator to items
  • Added ability to change starting weapons
  • Added celebratory fireworks (press F to trigger)
  • Added fast slider value changes (hold for higher amounts)
  • Adjusted difficulty for Arctic Glacier
  • Fixed Reactor ROF values
  • Fixed gravity distance not scaling for some mechs
  • Game Engine Update

Unfortunately, the Challenger map did not make it to this patch.

As for the experimental builds, I am thinking of adding 3 more Mechs and the Challenger map to end its experimental builds.

Cheers!

