Experimental Build 3E6 Released!

- Added Distance indicator to items
- Added ability to change starting weapons
- Added celebratory fireworks (press F to trigger)
- Added fast slider value changes (hold for higher amounts)
- Adjusted difficulty for Arctic Glacier
- Fixed Reactor ROF values
- Fixed gravity distance not scaling for some mechs
- Game Engine Update
Unfortunately, the Challenger map did not make it to this patch.
As for the experimental builds, I am thinking of adding 3 more Mechs and the Challenger map to end its experimental builds.
Cheers!
