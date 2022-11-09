Experimental Build 3E6 Released!

Share · View all patches · Build 9900874 · Last edited 9 November 2022 – 12:39:18 UTC by Wendy

Added Distance indicator to items

Added ability to change starting weapons

Added celebratory fireworks (press F to trigger)

Added fast slider value changes (hold for higher amounts)

Adjusted difficulty for Arctic Glacier

Fixed Reactor ROF values

Fixed gravity distance not scaling for some mechs

Game Engine Update

Unfortunately, the Challenger map did not make it to this patch.

As for the experimental builds, I am thinking of adding 3 more Mechs and the Challenger map to end its experimental builds.

Cheers!