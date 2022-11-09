ShapeVS 0.2 - Shape Zone Launch

ShapeVS 0.2v (PAX Notes)
(See because PAX sounds like patch)
It's been a little while, just over a month but we are here now! PAX Aus is done and now Shape Zone has been added to the game! Below are the patch notes, as always we will be monitoring how things go with the rollout and will make adjustments where necessary.
Additions
- Added Game Five, Shape Zone, to the pool of games!
- New win quotes added
- Added a crown indicator to show who is in the lead
- Arrows were added to the warning lines to help indicate when cogs are coming
Changes
- Added extra values for screen resolution in options and settings
- Changed details in splash screens
- Added names to credits
- Changed the jump boost power up to correctly identify what it does
- Made it so the death cogs only hit you with the time penalty (death) and not the loss of points, feedback from players feeling like they were punished twice
- Players can now destroy power-ups to stop other players from getting them
- Fixed cog and laser colours to better stand out
- Shape Fly
- Adjusted some height values for the “pipes” as they come through
- Adjusted the cog timer to last a bit longer (from 30s to 40s) to help with game length
Main Fixes + Game Specific Fixes
- Fixed an issue where the in-game FPS counter would soft lock on the main screen
- Fixed an issue where the win quotes were going to the wrong place
- Fixed an issue where the lasers would hit coins and power-ups
- Fixed an issue where the credits wouldn't scroll properly
Shape Battle
- Fixes an issue where it would only show player one had won the game
Shape Move
- Fixed an issue where players could spawn on top of each other and accidentally cause a player's death
Shape Fly
- Fixed an issue where the game would not end if players somehow score over the score limit
- Fixed an issue where the FINISHED screen was not always showing
Shape Rush
- Altered platform sizes to help with better collision detection, will look at player feedback before determining the next step
Thank you again for all your belief in the game and we look forward to seeing out an exciting 2022.
