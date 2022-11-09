ShapeVS 0.2 - Shape Zone Launch

ShapeVS 0.2v (PAX Notes)

(See because PAX sounds like patch)

It's been a little while, just over a month but we are here now! PAX Aus is done and now Shape Zone has been added to the game! Below are the patch notes, as always we will be monitoring how things go with the rollout and will make adjustments where necessary.

Additions

Added Game Five, Shape Zone, to the pool of games!

New win quotes added

Added a crown indicator to show who is in the lead

Arrows were added to the warning lines to help indicate when cogs are coming

Changes

Added extra values for screen resolution in options and settings

Changed details in splash screens

Added names to credits

Changed the jump boost power up to correctly identify what it does

Made it so the death cogs only hit you with the time penalty (death) and not the loss of points, feedback from players feeling like they were punished twice

Players can now destroy power-ups to stop other players from getting them

Fixed cog and laser colours to better stand out

Shape Fly

Adjusted some height values for the “pipes” as they come through

Adjusted the cog timer to last a bit longer (from 30s to 40s) to help with game length

Main Fixes + Game Specific Fixes

Fixed an issue where the in-game FPS counter would soft lock on the main screen

Fixed an issue where the win quotes were going to the wrong place

Fixed an issue where the lasers would hit coins and power-ups

Fixed an issue where the credits wouldn't scroll properly

Shape Battle

Fixes an issue where it would only show player one had won the game

Shape Move

Fixed an issue where players could spawn on top of each other and accidentally cause a player's death

Shape Fly

Fixed an issue where the game would not end if players somehow score over the score limit

Fixed an issue where the FINISHED screen was not always showing

Shape Rush

Altered platform sizes to help with better collision detection, will look at player feedback before determining the next step

Thank you again for all your belief in the game and we look forward to seeing out an exciting 2022.