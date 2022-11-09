 Skip to content

CampNight update for 9 November 2022

v1.0.2 game doesn't load fix

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Oops! Another hotfix was needed. This is because the game didn't load for some accounts!

Changes:

  • You can edit your username on steam accounts

Bugs fixed:

  • Game doesn't load if your steam username is too long for PlayFab

