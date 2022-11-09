v1.0.2 game doesn't load fix

Oops! Another hotfix was needed. This is because the game didn't load for some accounts!
Changes:
- You can edit your username on steam accounts
Bugs fixed:
- Game doesn't load if your steam username is too long for PlayFab
