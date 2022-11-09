 Skip to content

Plot of the Druid update for 9 November 2022

Version 4.4 - save-load, scaling and a few gameplay fixes

FOR SAVE-LOAD FIXES TO TAKE AFFECT, YOU SHOULD NOT USE YOUR OLD SAVE FILES

For further details about the fixes, please join our technical support in Discord
https://discord.gg/6Yc2UQNumy
(I don't want spoil here if you didn't played the game yet)

