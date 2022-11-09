Cue Club 2 Update #1.10

Hi Everyone,
Today's update brings a collection of new features, fixes and enhancements to the game. Thanks for sharing your recent feedback, please see below for a full description.
MULTIPLAYER
-
Game invites are now removed if the player who sent the invitations leaves the lobby or accepts a match with another player. This fixes an issue where sometimes the 'Play' button would not work if the opponent had left.
-
Doubled the amount of points awarded for a win in all online matches.
GRAPHICS / USER INTERFACE
-
Added visual of the total number of frames/racks in-game, next to player scores. For US language option, the number follows the format of 'Race to (X)'. For all other languages it follows the format 'Best of (X)'.
-
Fixed an issue that caused the power bar to change colour on each shot during a saved replay if the 'Random' setting was chosen for power bar colour.
-
Improved button graphic for racking balls in games of pool. This is visible shortly after pressing the red ball-release button in practice mode.
AUDIO
-
Added new sound effect for pool balls falling into pockets. This is now the default sound, but the previous sample can still be selected if preferred, by going to 'Options > Audio > Sound Effects' and changing 'Potted Balls (Pool)' to 'Sound 2'.
-
The game no longer closes if any sound file fails to load, and instead an entry is added to the log file. However, in normal operation this should not happen.
-
Default sound effects for 'Menu Selection' and 'Game Over' have been renamed to 'Sound 1'.
REPLAYS
-
Fixed an issue that sometimes caused the 'Reload Settings' button in the saved shot replay menu to be greyed out.
-
Fixed an issue for saved shot replays that would fail to use the saved 3D camera setting.
-
Fixed an issue for saved shot and game replays that sometimes made the '2D/3D view' button switch to the wrong camera.
GAMEPLAY
-
When using the manual cueing method, the default power on the break shot is now 100% in pool and 55% in snooker, which is useful if using the 'Play' button. Note that default power in snooker varies depending on cue and table size.
-
Slightly reduced length of cue pullback distance when playing a shot with auto cueing method, with increased distance for manual cueing method, giving both modes a similar range.
CONTROLS
- Escape key now works on all in-game menus to go back one level.
LEADERBOARDS
-
Fixed errors in rankings when players shared equal scores for snooker breaks or speed pool times.
-
Other minor fixes and enhancements.
