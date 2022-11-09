Version 1.3.1. Color Schemes

Hello everyone.

The latest expansion Imperiums: Rome vs Carthage was released almost two months ago and we are very happy to see how popular it has become. We are also grateful for all the feedback on our Steam forum and through reviews.

The positive reception of the DLC gave us the boost we needed and we are now full at speed working on the next expansion pack, but as always we dedicate substantial time for updates, improvements and bug fixing based on your feedback and suggestions.

The next update called "Color schemes", a version 1.3.1. brings many interesting improvements. Details in the changelog below:

MAIN IMPROVEMENTS:

Birth rate support mechanism was improved by adding a grant limit based on city size . This allows you to set a maximum size for a particular city (on local level) or all cities in general (on global level) and limit the birth rate support for cities that exceed the set size. It should make the management of birth support easier, especially for bigger empires. (This improvement was suggested by Guirai in Steam forum)

Terrain color schemes were implemented . You can now choose from several different color schemes the one that best fits your taste. Go to Game settings -> Player settings -> Advanced settings -> Color scheme. We would appreciate your thoughts on the various color palettes, which ones do you like and why?

Terrain textures and overall readability of the map was improved , including changes in terrain textures, tweaking a number of static geometry objects (trees, bushes) and other.

Mandatory objectives were implemented in the Age of Alexander, Ancient Greece (vanilla) and Peloponnese scenarios. It is an optional mechanic that will have impact on new games only.

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS:

Ambiguous mandatory objectives have been removed from the mandatory objectives list but stay in as generic objectives (per suggestion from MiyabiSFG).

Impact of the "Influence" action of a General has been tweaked by taking into account how far he is from his country. The odds of him successfully initiating a revolt in a foreign city, resulting in the city changing ownership to your faction decrease with the distance he is from his motherland. The actual chance of a revolt stays the same but could result in a city becoming independent or joining another nearby faction (based on feedback on Steam forum).

"Center on preset position" functionality was added. It is an extension of a "center on unit" functionality allowing you to center the camera on a selected map item in the exactly same angle and height. This way, you can make nice time lapse sequences taken from the same position.

New kingdoms established by the migrating tribes are now more prone to quick collapse at the beginning of their existence.

The ability of Heroes and Emissaries to survive an attack and cause considerable damage to an attacker was reduced. These units are now very vulnerable to any attack.

Proposal offering to lead another country (when the player is defeated), was improved to reflect the historical relations and current proximity.

The loading of a save game was accelerated.

Number of improvements to lower the memory consumption were implemented.

Rome vs Carthage DLC was further balanced, especially Macedonia faction setup (based on feedback from Steam forum).

Error report tool was further improved.

All the city names and territories were translated to Japanese.

Updated translations for Japanese and German.

AI IMPROVEMENTS:

AI stops proposing trade deals when the demanded amount of food is near the limit of the player's capacity.

AI proposing unions of any type (confederation, federation or absorption) was further improved.

Rare bug showing an empty field where a reason for the AI rejecting certain diplomatic proposals (like accepting treaties) should have been, was fixed.

BUGS AND ISSUES FIXED:

Roman basic units - Milites - were able to cross rivers. This is not possible anymore.

The flag pole for Generals in "incognito" mode was still showing faction color (even if it shouldn’t) was fixed.

Quickload and quicksave in multiplayer games were disabled.

Loading the game for the first time (when vanilla and DLCs are purchased together) was loading the new DLC straight away. This was fixed so that the vanilla mod is loaded first to allow the player to go through the tutorial.

Bug when a player could not recruit a new unit in a particular situation, was fixed.

Cancelled federation or confederation leading to incorrect owner changes for units such as Emissary, Sage and General. This is now fixed.

Bug allowing a unit placed in reserve in a city to perform the "influence tiles" action, was fixed.

Bug allowing a General to incite unrest while still aboard a ship, was fixed.

Bug allowing stables to have multiple specialization was fixed (thanks to Altruist and his forum post)

Very specific and rare "deadlock" in AI algorithm was fixed.

Couple of rare CTDs were fixed.

We hope that you enjoy all these improvements. Keep the suggestions coming!

If you like the game and particularly the new DLC, we would be grateful for a review. Players usually don't write reviews on DLCs which is a bit of a shame because other players might definitely appreciate your opinion.

Enjoy the fall and stay with us:)

Yours,

Kube Games team.

P.S. First news about the next DLC should be ready soon, so stay tuned :)