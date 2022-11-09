11/9 Hot Fixes and faster path to unlock new heroes

As we said in yesterday’s post, we are working hard to implement improvements and fixes to the game as fast as possible. The biggest point of today's update is to address feedback regarding acquisition rate of heroes, so we are reducing the cost Shards required to unlock heroes by 50%.

Thank you for your feedback and support. Looking to get your feedback directly to the developers? Join our discord here.

Quality of life

Hero cost in Shards will be reduced from 50,000 to 25,000. Crystal cost remains the same.

Main menu HUD improvements

Heroes

Mortan

RMB scaling 0.2 -> 0.17

RMB range reduced by 20%. It is now the same length as Q.

Isac

Isac’s RMB scaling 1.0 -> 0.6 to be more in line with other similar abilities.

Isac’s Q scaling 1.2 -> 1.0.

Runes

Added cooldown value to Fight or Flight description

Bug Fixes

Fixed Malakai, Alaida and Endora being unable to attack while their ultimates are active.

Improved Tulikko’s RMB collision detection

Fixed Tulikko ultimate rotation i,ssues

Fixed an issue with Second Chance causing the rune to heal more with each death prevented

Fixed pinging audio not bei,ng played

Fixed breacher minion passive upgrade increasing armor recharge time

Known Issues