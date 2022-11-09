11/9 Hot Fixes and faster path to unlock new heroes

As we said in yesterday’s post, we are working hard to implement improvements and fixes to the game as fast as possible. The biggest point of today's update is to address feedback regarding acquisition rate of heroes, so we are reducing the cost Shards required to unlock heroes by 50%.
Thank you for your feedback and support. Looking to get your feedback directly to the developers? Join our discord here.
Quality of life
- Hero cost in Shards will be reduced from 50,000 to 25,000. Crystal cost remains the same.
- Main menu HUD improvements
Heroes
Mortan
- RMB scaling 0.2 -> 0.17
- RMB range reduced by 20%. It is now the same length as Q.
Isac
- Isac’s RMB scaling 1.0 -> 0.6 to be more in line with other similar abilities.
- Isac’s Q scaling 1.2 -> 1.0.
Runes
- Added cooldown value to Fight or Flight description
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Malakai, Alaida and Endora being unable to attack while their ultimates are active.
- Improved Tulikko’s RMB collision detection
- Fixed Tulikko ultimate rotation i,ssues
- Fixed an issue with Second Chance causing the rune to heal more with each death prevented
- Fixed pinging audio not bei,ng played
- Fixed breacher minion passive upgrade increasing armor recharge time
Known Issues
- Players can experience issues with the animations for Isac and Grozny’s Q abilities if they are moving backwards, sideways, or diagonally when beginning to cast the ability.
- While bots are summoning in the bot match, an unnecessary “cancel” UI element is shown on player’s screen.
- Issue preventing players from connecting to servers has been identified and a fix is under development.
Changed files in this update