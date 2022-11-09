The Bathroom and Missions Update Released!

Hello children!

Enjoying your time in Eagle Junior High School?

We have been working hard since release to offer you another update. This one fixes a variety of small bugs but also adds a little bit of content. But first, let's talk about the elephant in the room.

That yellow bathroom sign was being used by children to complete BOTH alternative escapes, the front door without alarm and the one with the child escaping on top of the Van. We never intended for players to use this object that way, so to punish bad children we have nerfed the bathroom sign. Now it is a little bit scaled down and as the player you can not collide with it. So no more weird strategies to get thoses endings.

If you want to complete those endings now... you will need 3 somethings from Philippa for one and something round from a certain classroom for the other. That's all we will say!

On the other hand, we have decided to make the Van Escape mandatory in order to gain access to the bunker. A lot of players were not seeing the van escape content and areas, and as a matter of fact it is also a great introduction to the laundry. If you've played the mobile version, you know the bunker missions are related to the children in the laundry. Making the escape mandatory should make everything cristal clear.

But that is not the only improvement regarding this escape. We have also added a mission system for this escape! The boy with the blue hands will now leave you a new mission once you complete the front door escape, right on your blackboard!

Full changelog:

Fixed a variety of minor bugs

Fixed some light glitches

Nerfed the infamous bathroom sign

Made a mission system for the Van Escape

Made the Van Escape ending mandatory in order to gain access to the bunker.

That's all for now! We are already working on TWO bunker chapters. What chapters would you like us to release first?

Big hug!