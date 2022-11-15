Patch Note - November 16th

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4
Greetings, This is MIR4.
These are the details of the update scheduled for Wednesday, November 16th, 2022.
[Main Updates]
◈In-Game Updates◈
- Improvement to Market System
- Items enhanced with Special Enhancement can now be searched based on the Enhancement Level.
- New Codex: Black Tortoise Theme
- Quest Qualification Level Adjustment: Sabuk Area
[November 16th Patch Note Details]
◈In-Game Updates◈
■ Market
● Items enhanced with Special Enhancement can be searched using ‘Filter’ in Market.
- If your search targets are items enhanced with Special Enhancement, you can set the item’s Enhancement Level upon searching it with the Enhance Filter.
■ Codex
● New Codices will be added.
- Period: Update Maintenance on November 16th - January 13th, 2023, 23:59(UTC+8).
[table]
[tr]
[th]Title[/th]
[th]Effect[/th]
[th]Percentage increased[/th]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: Hunting EXP Boost [1][/td]
[td]Hunting EXP Boost[/td]
[td]2.5%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT [1][/td]
[td]CRIT[/td]
[td]20[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT EVA [1][/td]
[td]CRIT EVA[/td]
[td]20[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT ATK DMG Boost [1][/td]
[td]CRIT ATK DMG Boost[/td]
[td]5%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: Hunting EXP Boost [2][/td]
[td]Hunting EXP Boost[/td]
[td]3.5%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT [2][/td]
[td]CRIT[/td]
[td]25[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT EVA [2][/td]
[td]CRIT EVA[/td]
[td]25[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT ATK DMG Boost [2][/td]
[td]CRIT ATK DMG Boost[/td]
[td]7%[/td]
[/tr]
[tr]
[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: Hunting EXP Boost [3][/td]
[td]Hunting EXP Boost[/td]
[td]6%[/td]
[/tr]
[/table]
■ Ranking
● "Menu → Ranking → Portrait Collection" will be added.
- This Ranking will be used for the event that is scheduled to be proceeded in the future, so we expect lots of participation and interest as we will announce more details with an additional announcement.
■ Quest Level Adjustment
- Qualification level for Main Quest 14. Prepare to storm Sabuk Castle will be adjusted.
■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements
- Improvements to enable access to the Conquest menu and Mystique menu while participating in Raid.
- ‘Use’ button will be added to the description in Rare Tower of Black Dragon Ticket.
- Fix of some clues in specific Mysteries that are displayed wrong.
- Fix of the issue of New Target and Distribute Resources using the same icon in the User Information window.
- Fix in some item descriptions.
Changed files in this update