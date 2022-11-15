Patch Note - November 16th

Share · View all patches · Build 9899701 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 19:09:21 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

These are the details of the update scheduled for Wednesday, November 16th, 2022.

◈In-Game Updates◈

Improvement to Market System

Items enhanced with Special Enhancement can now be searched based on the Enhancement Level.

New Codex: Black Tortoise Theme Quest Qualification Level Adjustment: Sabuk Area

[November 16th Patch Note Details]

◈In-Game Updates◈

■ Market

● Items enhanced with Special Enhancement can be searched using ‘Filter’ in Market.

If your search targets are items enhanced with Special Enhancement, you can set the item’s Enhancement Level upon searching it with the Enhance Filter.

■ Codex

● New Codices will be added.

Period: Update Maintenance on November 16th - January 13th, 2023, 23:59(UTC+8).

[table]

[tr]

[th]Title[/th]

[th]Effect[/th]

[th]Percentage increased[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: Hunting EXP Boost [1][/td]

[td]Hunting EXP Boost[/td]

[td]2.5%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT [1][/td]

[td]CRIT[/td]

[td]20[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT EVA [1][/td]

[td]CRIT EVA[/td]

[td]20[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT ATK DMG Boost [1][/td]

[td]CRIT ATK DMG Boost[/td]

[td]5%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: Hunting EXP Boost [2][/td]

[td]Hunting EXP Boost[/td]

[td]3.5%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT [2][/td]

[td]CRIT[/td]

[td]25[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT EVA [2][/td]

[td]CRIT EVA[/td]

[td]25[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: CRIT ATK DMG Boost [2][/td]

[td]CRIT ATK DMG Boost[/td]

[td]7%[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Black Tortoise’s Codex Badge: Hunting EXP Boost [3][/td]

[td]Hunting EXP Boost[/td]

[td]6%[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

■ Ranking

● "Menu → Ranking → Portrait Collection" will be added.

■ Quest Level Adjustment

Qualification level for Main Quest 14. Prepare to storm Sabuk Castle will be adjusted.

■ In-game bug fixes & gameplay improvements