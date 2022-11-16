Howdy folks,

We hope everyone is doing great today!

It's been a while but today we're releasing a minor update today that paves way for some exciting things. In the not-so-distant future, everyone who owns any of the PC versions of Wreckfest available at different platforms such as Steam, Epic, Xbox Game Pass and GOG will be able to join the same multiplayer servers and play online together! That time is not just yet, but today we're releasing an update that contains the technical, behind-the-scenes work that will make it possible soon. This work naturally affects multiplayer functionality, and while we don't expect any issues please don't hesitate to let us know in case you spot any oddities.

In other news, this update also resolves the issue in which leaderboards often failed to load correctly after launching the game. From now on, they should be always displayed correctly so that's great news for everyone.

And finally, we identified and addressed a rare case in which using a custom steering wheel controller (that is, a device not from the big three of Logitech, Thrustmaster or Fanatec) might have made the game crash so that should be now a thing of past too.

Should you run into any trouble, please do not hesitate to let us know. We're very grateful and appreciative of anyone who is still playing our game after all this time so just so that you know: a big thumbs-up to you!