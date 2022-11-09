11/9 Bonus Game Update Announcement

Share · View all patches · Build 9899204 · Last edited 9 November 2022 – 09:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Players:

The Bounty Game server will stop service and update at 17:40 on November 2022. It is expected to take 60 minutes. This update will restart the server, and online players will be forced to logoff. Please logoff in advance to avoid losses!

Update compensation: chips: 1000, banknotes: 100000

Update content:

Level {Laser Chamber} reduces the damage of laser light The level {Challenge Level 100} has been adjusted (the difficulty will be further adjusted later) The level {Lose Gold [Team up]} has fixed the problem of instant killing with gold. It now causes some damage Adjusted the special effect brightness of weapon skin {fork - evil flame} Fixed the problem of incorrect entrance fees for the chip market Fixed the problem that the opening cost of gold coin chest was incorrect Fixed the problem of crash in some scenarios of the digital hall

Level {zombie cage [team]} needs to be further repaired, and will be updated and opened next time