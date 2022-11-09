Patch Note 1.0.4.4

Adjusted content:
- Certain scene & player out of bound behaviour
- Certain area prohibiting the casting of thunder element
- Display model of certain objects
- Discarded item breaking boundary on elevator
- Certain texts
- Added enemy sniper aggro prompt
- Wind element lvl2 now allows player to jump/dodge once each mid-air
- Reduced broom doll’s recovery stat from Abyss
- Charged-up thunder strike can now hit mid-air enemy
- Little witch’s dash-pause trigger condition
- Item slot will now loop over min/max index
- Increased assist aim range for thunder element
- Light orb disappearing after retrieving the hat in Dark Tunnel
- Increased tracking performance for fire element lvl3
- Reduced self-damage from magics
- Certain enemy movement
- Certain barrier crystals are adjusted to avoid being destroyed from long distance
We are still looking for the cause of the false display of total number of achieved achievement, please try to restart your game should you encounter the issue, we apologize for the inconvenience.
Changed files in this update