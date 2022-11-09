Patch Note 1.0.4.4

Adjusted content:

Certain scene & player out of bound behaviour

Certain area prohibiting the casting of thunder element

Display model of certain objects

Discarded item breaking boundary on elevator

Certain texts

Added enemy sniper aggro prompt

Wind element lvl2 now allows player to jump/dodge once each mid-air

Reduced broom doll’s recovery stat from Abyss

Charged-up thunder strike can now hit mid-air enemy

Little witch’s dash-pause trigger condition

Item slot will now loop over min/max index

Increased assist aim range for thunder element

Light orb disappearing after retrieving the hat in Dark Tunnel

Increased tracking performance for fire element lvl3

Reduced self-damage from magics

Certain enemy movement

Certain barrier crystals are adjusted to avoid being destroyed from long distance

We are still looking for the cause of the false display of total number of achieved achievement, please try to restart your game should you encounter the issue, we apologize for the inconvenience.