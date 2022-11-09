 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Little Witch Nobeta update for 9 November 2022

Patch Note 1.0.4.4

Share · View all patches · Build 9899039 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Adjusted content:

  • Certain scene & player out of bound behaviour
  • Certain area prohibiting the casting of thunder element
  • Display model of certain objects
  • Discarded item breaking boundary on elevator
  • Certain texts
  • Added enemy sniper aggro prompt
  • Wind element lvl2 now allows player to jump/dodge once each mid-air
  • Reduced broom doll’s recovery stat from Abyss
  • Charged-up thunder strike can now hit mid-air enemy
  • Little witch’s dash-pause trigger condition
  • Item slot will now loop over min/max index
  • Increased assist aim range for thunder element
  • Light orb disappearing after retrieving the hat in Dark Tunnel
  • Increased tracking performance for fire element lvl3
  • Reduced self-damage from magics
  • Certain enemy movement
  • Certain barrier crystals are adjusted to avoid being destroyed from long distance

We are still looking for the cause of the false display of total number of achieved achievement, please try to restart your game should you encounter the issue, we apologize for the inconvenience.

Changed files in this update

Little Witch Nobeta Depot Depot 1049891
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link