Hotfix (0.10.7) notes

Greetings players! The newest patch (0.10.7) is now live on all platforms. Please save your progress and restart your game client to update. You should be able to load normally and continue playing. If you have any problems, please let us know.

Bugs and Fixes

Fixed several crash occurrences.

Fixed the issue where settlers would not interact with structures that were marked with the “Remove” button, if the save/load of the game was used before the realization of that order.

Fixed the issue where if a shrine was used by one settler, a second settler would not pray at that shrine.

Fixed the issue where a room would not be updated if a hole above it was patched with a dirt voxel.

Fixed the issue that prevented splitting rooms in halves with the construction of stairs between them.

Fixed the issue that caused settlers to be stuck on ramps.

Slaughter, harvest and training on animals will not be started on ramps. This should solve some instances of the animals being stuck on stairs/slopes.

Quality of life improvements

The cat's diet changed a bit. They eat milk now (duh!) and will prioritize it. They’ll eat eggs too, but that’s on the lower list of their priorities. Other carnivore animals will also look for milk and eggs, but in their case, those will not have as big of a priority.

Added tooltips to all animals. Hovering on them with a cursor will show what they haul.

Known issues:

Animals get stuck on slopes and stairs sometimes, save/load fixes this. Yes, this happens again but the chances for that to occur are significantly lower. However, please F10 this issue whenever it occurs. It’s been really hard to replicate the issue on our side.

If your settlers are experiencing weird animations with some actions, be sure to cap the game's FPS in the game's options. Cap it to 60fps. If the issue persists, cap it at 30.

DISCLAIMER: The experimental and the main branch have the same version of the game. However, on the experimental branch, we decided to keep Dev version of the game, and that means that a Dev log with red text will appear from time to time. This will help us get more info from your side when crashes and bug reports occur. If you are annoyed by this, please switch to the main branch to experience the game without the red text.

Foxy Voxel