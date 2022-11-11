GCVR Reloaded and Wild West DLC Released!

GCVR RELOADED and Wild West DLC are both out NOW

Hey all! We know its been quite a while but we're back and bringing both the rootin'est-tootin'est GCVR DLC as well as our biggest patch yet: GCVR Reloaded!

GCVR Reloaded:

Visual Rework:

New revamped and optimised shaders for all ranges

Higher resolution textures for all ranges

Optimised weapon and attachment shaders

Higher Resolution textures for weapons and attachments on Quest and Quest 2

Full Linear color space conversion for closer-to-real-world color accuracy

New shaders blend the light from muzzle flashes into the surrounding area

New shaders allow for runtime color & fog modifications

Audio Rework:

Total redo of all weapon sounds: Unique firing sounds sets for every weapon Mostly unique operational & suppressed fire sounds for every weapon (a few share where appropriate)

New per-weapon sounds categories added: Dry Firing Firemode cycling Inserting rounds (Revolvers, shotguns) Revolver cylinder handling And more!

Added multiple volume options: Master Volume Music Volume Sound Effects Volume Weapon Sounds Volume UI Sounds Volume



Other Features:

Completely upgraded our backend asset handling system to Unity’s Addresables system allowing for faster load times and better memory management

Added a new Onboarding scene for setting up initial control preferences for your profile (hit Quick-setup from the Profile select screen or start a new profile)

Improved weapon handling for two handed weapons

Add option for turning on/off new world Muzzle Flashes

Ammo Ejection has been reworked to add more variance to their trajectories

Added Laser Brightness Option

Added Muzzle Flash Option

Bug Fixes:

Many, many bugs have been hunted down and cleaned up over the course of this update it’d be hard to list them all but here's a few:

The Mobile Armory achievement has been fixed and should unlock immediately upon loading your save if conditions are met

Achievement menu now correctly lists total number of achievements

Double Barrel shotgun should no longer get into a state where the foregrip doesn’t work

Swapping stocks between the ACR and ACR Desert should now be rotated correctly rotated

Western Revolvers should no longer skip over every other shot

Wild West DLC:

New Map:

Pistol Rock

New Weapons:

1851 Navy

Double Barrel Shotgun

Model 1873

Model 1858, Revolver Configuration

Model 1858, Carbine Configuration

Nagant 1895, Revolver Configuration

Nagant 1895, Rifle Configuration

SAA

SAA Engraved

Volcanic Pistol

Volcanic Rifle

We thank you all so much for your patience; getting the Wild West DLC onto PC has been a challenging task and GCVR Reloaded was in large part how we were able to manage it.

There’s still more we want to get done! A lot of these changes have been made with expandability in mind and we’re aiming to make full use of it all as we continue on further.

As