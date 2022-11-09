 Skip to content

Tank Warz! update for 9 November 2022

Release Imminent!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Well, it's been a while since the last update, but it's time!

Tank Warz! will finally be releasing on Monday 14th November so stay tuned for the official release announcement!

Thank you for sticking with us!

