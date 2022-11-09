Patch 0.42b

Meta Cost:

Reliable Start 15 -> 12

Arms Supplies 30 -> 25.

Wide Range: 95 -> 60.

Merchant and Smuggler: One less item on average.

Buffs:

Knives, Chakrum: Knockback power is slightly increased.

Trident: Knockback power is greatly increased.

Dark Spiral: Has 2% chance Doom at start, level 5 bonus to chance 4->3%.

Scythe: Has 10% chance Divide at start, level 5 bonus to chance 20->15%.

Spear: Damage +2 (in total)

"Chicken": Cooldown -1.

Shield: Now deals double damage if the hero has armor.

Nerfs:

Sword: Damage -4. Cooldown +0.5. The Knight is not affected by these changes. Details below.

Static Field: Aura Slowdown: 45->20%. The Scientist is not affected by these changes. Details below.

Telekinesis: Damage -8 (in total).

Mind Blast: Damage -2. Fixed a bug that caused the improved version to deal less damage.

Cursed: Start Armor 100 -> 90.

Specialization:

Each hero now has an additional modifier slot for starting weapons, as well as the "Specialist" modifier. This modifier is unique for each weapon, there are no other ways to get them yet, but I will consider adding them to the ability modifier pool.

I should note that "Specialist" shouldn't be some kind of ultimative mod (Sword is an exception), but rather it should diversify builds.

So for example modifier for Knife gives for killing with this weapon 1 gold, which gives a good increase to the gold in the beginning, but practically useless in the later game.

Fists have a HUGE bonus to reloading in stopped time, which is good for builds with stopped time, but useless in other cases.

If any specialization seems like an ultimative solution to you, please let me know, and I'd be happy to get feedback on it as a whole.

Other:

New font and interface.

New interactive objects.

Bug Fixes:

Web was not working correctly.

Eagle Shield, Amulet of Darkness, and Amulet of Light did not work.

Gift - removed from the game (this item was supposed to be the next hero's unlock and was just a dummy that got into the pool by mistake).