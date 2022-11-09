New version v1.6 is out!

Here are the mainly new updates:

1.The size of scene is changeable now!

-now player could have a bigger space to move around and hunt. So, just swim freely in a bigger water body!

2.Two kinds of new fish!

-Go to discover them or evolve into them in game!(When player reach size 24.0 and 26.0)

3.Increase the maximum quantity of fishes in the scene.

-The world under water is more lively now.