King Of Water update for 9 November 2022

New version v1.6 is out!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Here are the mainly new updates:
1.The size of scene is changeable now!
-now player could have a bigger space to move around and hunt. So, just swim freely in a bigger water body!
2.Two kinds of new fish!
-Go to discover them or evolve into them in game!(When player reach size 24.0 and 26.0)
3.Increase the maximum quantity of fishes in the scene.
-The world under water is more lively now.

