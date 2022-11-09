 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Love, Sam update for 9 November 2022

Graphical Adjustment Options Added.

Share · View all patches · Build 9898287 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

You can now change resolution, texture quality, and more on the options menu now. Those who've been experiencing FPS drops, 'texture meltdown' or any graphical issues can try adjusting those values for smoother game play.

Changed files in this update

Love, Sam Content Depot 1073821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link