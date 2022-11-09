Bug Fix: When using an aphrodisiac when talking to two heroines side by side at the same time, the images overlap.
Translation leak: When selecting the EXIT move from the adventurer's village, etc., the translation is only in Japanese (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese).
Fixed a bug in the start map that caused the incorrect display of bonfires (update error in the last version update).
Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 9 November 2022
Ver1.10 Update
Bug Fix: When using an aphrodisiac when talking to two heroines side by side at the same time, the images overlap.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update