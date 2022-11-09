 Skip to content

Goblins Strike Back -Instant Fuck Heroines- update for 9 November 2022

Ver1.10 Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9898176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug Fix: When using an aphrodisiac when talking to two heroines side by side at the same time, the images overlap.
Translation leak: When selecting the EXIT move from the adventurer's village, etc., the translation is only in Japanese (English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese).
Fixed a bug in the start map that caused the incorrect display of bonfires (update error in the last version update).

