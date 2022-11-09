 Skip to content

Learn Japanese RPG: Hiragana Forbidden Speech update for 9 November 2022

Updated Battle Encounter Rate Graphic

Build 9898100 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Today I learned of a player whose battle encounter rate got set to maximum (a fight every step) without them realizing what was going on.

Today's update should ensure this never happens again.

Two changes:

  1. The encounter rate graphic is now more self-explanatory
  2. The encounter rate graphic will remain on screen when set to the maximum setting

Keeping posting any problems to the discussion board!
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1114950/discussions/

Happy learning!

Lun

