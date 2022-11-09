Updated Battle Encounter Rate Graphic

Today I learned of a player whose battle encounter rate got set to maximum (a fight every step) without them realizing what was going on.
Today's update should ensure this never happens again.
Two changes:
- The encounter rate graphic is now more self-explanatory
- The encounter rate graphic will remain on screen when set to the maximum setting
Keeping posting any problems to the discussion board!
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1114950/discussions/
Happy learning!
Lun
Changed files in this update